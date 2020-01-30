Widebody Suzuki Ignis Race Car Is the Opposite of a Jimny

You've got to feel bad for Suzuki. After going bust in America, the European Union is now making it almost impossible for them to sell cars. Which is a shame, considering everything they make is special.
The new Jimny is at the top of that list, a tiny 4x4 that looks vaguely like a G-Class under normal conditions and a lot like a G63 when fitted with a crazy body kit. However, the EU is treating it like some sort of gas guzzler, even though it's only got a tiny 1.5-liter engine. Also, they could face some serious fines for cheating on engines that they didn't even make (1.6L from Fiat).
Their normal cars feel very special as well. The 140 horsepower Swift Sport is probably the cheapest car you can have fun in, while the Baleno is simple, cheap and probably reliable. And what about this little Ignis?
Most of you don't know about the Ignis or see it as a mom's shopping car... which it is. To make matters worse, the Suzuki Whizzkid, which inspired its design, is also completely unknown, even though it's rear-engined.
It's a tiny city car, much like a Fiat 500, but designed with buckets of character and even available with on-demand AWD. We love the round, bulging eyes and those little creases in the D-pillar. Sadly, it's only available with under-powered engines, which means the chances of it ever being modified are zero.
However, the digital artist Irwinsyah went to town on the Ignis to create something worthy of the ricer community. It's slammed to the ground on some fat tires, has a double exhaust, painted brakes, and even some carbon fiber accessories. In fact, the tires must be twice as wide as those in the normal car. But the super-tight turning circle has probably been ruined.
Their normal cars feel very special as well. The 140 horsepower Swift Sport is probably the cheapest car you can have fun in, while the Baleno is simple, cheap and probably reliable. And what about this little Ignis?
Most of you don't know about the Ignis or see it as a mom's shopping car... which it is. To make matters worse, the Suzuki Whizzkid, which inspired its design, is also completely unknown, even though it's rear-engined.
It's a tiny city car, much like a Fiat 500, but designed with buckets of character and even available with on-demand AWD. We love the round, bulging eyes and those little creases in the D-pillar. Sadly, it's only available with under-powered engines, which means the chances of it ever being modified are zero.
However, the digital artist Irwinsyah went to town on the Ignis to create something worthy of the ricer community. It's slammed to the ground on some fat tires, has a double exhaust, painted brakes, and even some carbon fiber accessories. In fact, the tires must be twice as wide as those in the normal car. But the super-tight turning circle has probably been ruined.