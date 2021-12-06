Doug DeMuro Eviscerates 2021 Chevy Blazer in Review, Calls it a “Massive Disappointment”

If you’ve seen any Chevy Blazer commercials in the past couple of years, you might be living under the assumption that it offers a “perfect blend of luxury and utility”, this coming straight from Chevrolet’s “lips”, so to speak.
Of course, when somebody uses the word “luxury” to describe a crossover that retails from $28,800, you’d be wise to start feeling suspicious. From an objective standpoint, we’d rather use another term to describe the 2021 Blazer, and that term is “generic”. It’s just run-of-the-mill. Relatively decent looking, but that’s about it.
Then again, there’s also a completely different way that you could look at it – a missed opportunity to pay tribute to the iconic K5 Blazer with a genuine Ford Bronco rival. Chevy went the other way and resurrected the Blazer as a soccer mom crossover and Doug DeMuro, for one, is quite dissatisfied with it.
He went as far as to call the new Blazer a “massive disappointment”, not to mention “boring,” which kind of feels like a slap in the face to every single generic crossover out there. But guess what? I'm fine with that. It is way too often that car reviewers don’t speak their minds when it comes to these types of vehicles. They bend over backwards trying to find a few positive things to say about them just so they don’t burn bridges with specific carmakers.
Can you even imagine the 2021 Blazer being reviewed by Jeremy Clarkson? It would probably be more brutal than what Zebra Corner did to it, and you know how much they “love” Chevys over there.
Ultimately, while DeMuro did acknowledge the decent acceleration of his V6-powered test car, he concluded by saying that it’s not fun to drive and that the build quality isn’t very good. Judging by his DougScore, it’s safe to say he’d rather own just about any other Blazer rival out there than an actual Blazer.
