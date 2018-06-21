2019 Chevrolet Blazer Teaser is Not Your Usual Pun-licious Dad Joke

“The hottest look of the year,” is how Chevrolet teases the all-new Blazer on Facebook, adding that the nameplate is “coming soon” to a dealership near you. How soon, you might be wondering? Last time we’ve heard, the 2019 model year.
And funnily enough, the Blazer’s teaser campaign has started with a good-looking man wearing… wait for it… a blazer. Analyze the details with utmost attention, and you’ll notice a few hints regarding the newcomer in Chevy’s lineup.
Riding on the C1XX vehicle architecture, which is an adaptation of the E2XX used by the Chevrolet Malibu and Buick Regal, the Blazer shares most of its underpinnings with the GMC Acadia, as well as the Chevrolet Traverse, Buick Enclave, and Cadillac XT5. To this effect, the 2.5-liter LCV four-cylinder in the Acadia will be offered as the entry-level engine. The four sleeve buttons on the guy's blazer are a reference to that.
The 3.6-liter V6 (codenamed LGX) could be the range-topping option, but the 2.0-liter turbo (LTG) from the Traverse shouldn’t be ruled out either. Moving on the leopard-print frame of the sunglasses frame, that’s the automaker’s way of saying that the Blazer is just as cool as you are. On the other hand, don’t let yourself be fooled by how Chevrolet is marketing the Blazer.
A front- and all-wheel-drive crossover utility vehicle that doesn’t have anything in common with the K5 Blazer or S-10 Blazer from decades past, the all-new model has been spied time and again testing in the United States and Europe alike. And from those spy shots, the camouflage-clad prototype doesn’t look anything like an adventure-oriented vehicle such as the Ford Ranger-based Bronco body-on-frame SUV, let alone one with serious off-road credentials.
As a crossover in the mid-size segment, the Blazer will compete against the likes of the Nissan Murano, Ford Edge, and Honda’s new Passport. And frankly speaking, what Chevy has done here is delete the GMC badge and one row of seats from the Acadia.
