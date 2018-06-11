NASA’s Juno to Keep Spinning Around Jupiter Until 2021

2020 New Chevy Blazer Shows Sporty Styling, LED Headlights

With the American market crowded with similar crossover models, both GM and Ford have realized they need to bring back some of those classic nameplates. Enter the all-new Blazer, seen here in test prototype form and sporting some funky Korean-style narrow LED headlights. 20 photos



This all-new Blazer doesn't look like it's built for the trail, but it will look excellent in the car park. Once again, the prototype that was first seen testing in Michigan is now in Europe. But just like in the case of the



Speaking of the XT5, the Blazer is expected to share its C1XX platform with the popular new Cadillac model. It's expected to slot in the Chevy range somewhere between the Equinox and Traverse.



Rivals will include the Ford Edge, Hyundai Santa Fe, Lexus RX and Toyota Venza. In previous sightings, the Blazer was accompanied for benchmark testing by a Nissan Murano.



It's expected to be a two-row vehicle only. Interestingly, Chevy makes a Trailblazer model based on the Colorado which it sells just in a few specific overseas markets.



As for the engines, it's expected that the 2020 Blazer will be motivated by either a base 2.5-liter or a bigger 3.6-liter V6 with the power going either to two or all four wheels via the in-house 9-speed automatic. However, a 2.0-liter turbo cannot be ruled out completely.



This prototype seems to have angular production LED headlights. Despite the heavy nature of the camouflage, the Chevy mid-size SUV is expected to show up at next year's Detroit Auto Show before going on sale next summer. Expect a starting price of just under $30,000.