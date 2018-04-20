Spyshots: Cadillac XT6 Three-Row Crossover Spied for the First Time

Even though Cadillac is associated with the Escalade, which used to be the definition of a luxury American SUV, the company has been slow to adapt to the 4x4 market. While other automakers have more than a handful of crossovers, it only offers the XT5.

18 photos



Seeing how quickly the XT4 moved from prototype to production debut, we could see the XT6 as early as next year's Detroit Auto Show, maybe even at the 2018 LA Auto Show. Nothing is precisely known about the vehicle at this point, but the technology should be shared with its sisters.



The XT6 is a 3-row crossover roughly the size of the GMC Acadia. It should provide a similar amount of interior space to the Escalade, but with a classier interior but, crucially, drive better and return superior mpg numbers.



The long wheelbase version of the C1XX platform means the XT6 is directly related to the Chevrolet Traverse and the Buick Enclave. However, the technology and powertrain packages should be quite different.



For example, we expect a 310-hp 3.6-liter V6 to be the standard setup, with a turbocharged version possible, just like in the XTS. Another 100 horsepower can't hurt, right? An 8-speed auto will take care of changing gears for you, while AWD should be standard.



It looks the roof panel is a direct copy off the Traverse, though the trunk window has a Velar-like rake to it. As we've come to expect from Cadillac, the lights are all provisional. But the real thing will have the same all-LED design as the XT4.



