2019 Cadillac XT4 Plug-in Hybrid Spied During Hot Weather Testing

 
15 Jun 2017, 10:41 UTC
by
It appears that Cadillac's smallest crossover, the upcoming XT4, will also have a plug-in hybrid version. There's an opening in the black camouflage over the front left fender, suggesting that is where the charging port is located.
The XT4 name was confirmed three months ago. This all-new soft-roader is designed as a compact, but Cadillac usually makes its vehicles a little bigger than the segment average, which is why this prototype appears larger than the BMW X1, Audi Q3, Lexus NX and all its other future competitors.

The fact that the XT4 is undergoing hot weather testing in Southern Europe shouldn't be interpreted as an intention to compete with the Germans on their turf. But if there's a Cadillac that's suited to the European market, it's this one.

While most of the design is obscured, the crossover has familiar Cadillac design elements, such as a bold headlight assembly with a LED crease going down to fog lights.

The XT4 name was trademarked in November 2014 and production is scheduled to start during the second half of 2018. But even though it's a long time in the making, this crossover doesn't want to reveal its secrets. Previously believed to be called "XT3", the model was rumored to ride on both the D2XX platform used by Chevrolet Equinox ad the Alpha architecture of the ATS.

We're inclined to believe that the D2 construction underpins it, resulting in a front-wheel-drive base model. Cadillac President Johan de Nysschen has confirmed that the Cadillac XT4 will have a “new series of efficient and powerful engines," which likely translates into two or three turbocharged four-cylinder engines mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Production should take place at the General Motors Fairfax Assembly Plant in Kansas, where the XT4 would share an assembly line with the Chevy Malibu and Buick LaCrosse. Of course, there should also be a China-made version, likely equipped with the new 1.5-liter turbo engine.
