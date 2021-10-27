Woody 1975 Chevy Blazer K5 Is Cheyenne-Ready for 454CI Forest Adventures

5 1970 Chevy K5 Blazer CST Looks Gorgeous, Goes for Cadillac ESV Platinum Cash

Well, that certainly takes care of the “let’s go on adventures” part, meaning all that it’s left for us to scout is the interior. There, a déjà vu feeling is now in order. Thus, the K5 Blazer mirrors the exterior arrangement with vertically pleated tan leather upholstery on the seats and chrome-trimmed woodgrain panels on the doors, as well as a woody instrument panel. Markets and customer preferences do change, and the Chevy K5 Blazer pioneer eventually retired from the spotlight after less than three decades of sprawling activity. But it paved the way for the family-focused, off-road, and tow-ready adventure vehicles that followed. And, while four-doors or reinvented Broncos are currently taking over the game, it has also turned into a hot “new” classic SUV Because not everyone wants a Tahoe or a Bronco, the K5 Blazers have reappeared on the used car market radar, often with a vengeance. Sure, not everyone wants a restomod or a custom ride that costs an arm and a leg . Though, beware, even a well-kept classic K5 Blazer isn’t going to be affordable.Case in point, the Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors dealership has a rather pristine ‘75 example on its inventory lot. But even after the high price tag of $54,900 it might still be worthy of our attention. After all, it’s not an average classic full-size. Instead, this unit includes a rather long list of highlights along with a rather low 29,628 mileage count – which equates to 47,682 km if one doesn’t like imperial standards.First and foremost, this is a K5 Blazer Cheyenne which mixes a tan paintjob with some cool woodgrain, both inside and out. The woody SUV then invites us to look closer at the removable hardtop, the lack of surface rust, as well as the “ 454 ” grille badge. Surprise, surprise, we are dealing here with a 365-horsepower, LS5, 454 cubic-inch big-block Chevrolet V8 that sits proudly inside the engine bay.Well, that certainly takes care of the “let’s go on adventures” part, meaning all that it’s left for us to scout is the interior. There, a déjà vu feeling is now in order. Thus, the K5 Blazer mirrors the exterior arrangement with vertically pleated tan leather upholstery on the seats and chrome-trimmed woodgrain panels on the doors, as well as a woody instrument panel.

