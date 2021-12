Ram Is Now Selling Gator, Caiman, Ostrich, and Goat Boots, and They're Not Cheap

Inspired by the materials used inside the 2021 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn 10th Anniversary Edition , the collection comprises five Ram-branded boots, three of which are for men and two for women, and they can already be ordered from the bootmaker.The most affordable carries an MSRP of $695, and it’s dubbed the Ram Ladies’ Horseman Boot, featuring goat vamp. The Ladies’ Giant Gator Western Boot can be had from $1,395 and has giant gator vamp. For the Men’s Ostrich Horseman Boot, with hand-stained ostrich vamp, they’re asking $745, and the Men’s Caiman Horseman Boot, with giant belly caiman vamp, starts at $995. The most expensive offering is the Men’s Tooled Western Boot, with giant gator vamp, from $2,495.“We’re excited to launch our design collaboration with premium bootmaker Lucchese, showcasing again how the Ram Truck brand takes great pride in delivering a high level of quality and craftsmanship in every product delivered to customers,” said the company’s Vice President of Marketing for North America, Marissa Hunter. “This one-of-a-kind collection brings together these two high-end brands, drawing inspiration from the premium materials featured inside the Ram Limited Longhorn 10th Anniversary Edition.”Unveiled a little over a year ago, the 2021 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn 10th Anniversary Edition replaced the Laramie Longhorn and features a lot of premium materials. From real wood, leather, and metal trim to suede, all of them are included.On the outside, the automaker went for LED headlights, surrounded by the chrome-slat grille, chrome bumpers, side steps, and tow hooks, 20-inch alloy wheels available in several finishes, and special badge mounted on the tailgate. Power is supplied by the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 or the 5.7-liter HEMI V8. Pricing for the special edition truck started at $58,565, including destination, back then.