Ram Is Now Selling Gator, Caiman, Ostrich, and Goat Boots, and They're Not Cheap

Ram has entered the boot-selling business, in partnership with Lucchese, a company based in the Lone Star State, with a collection of western-infused products. 11 photos



The most affordable carries an MSRP of $695, and it’s dubbed the Ram Ladies’ Horseman Boot, featuring goat vamp. The Ladies’ Giant Gator Western Boot can be had from $1,395 and has giant gator vamp. For the Men’s Ostrich Horseman Boot, with hand-stained ostrich vamp, they’re asking $745, and the Men’s Caiman Horseman Boot, with giant belly caiman vamp, starts at $995. The most expensive offering is the Men’s Tooled Western Boot, with giant gator vamp, from $2,495.



“We’re excited to launch our design collaboration with premium bootmaker Lucchese, showcasing again how the Ram Truck brand takes great pride in delivering a high level of quality and craftsmanship in



Unveiled a little over a year ago, the 2021 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn 10th Anniversary Edition replaced the Laramie Longhorn and features a lot of premium materials. From real wood, leather, and metal trim to suede, all of them are included.



