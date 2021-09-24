1 RAM TRX Jumping Over Dodge Viper ACR Is the Definition of a Nail-Biting Moment

Ram Invades Texas Fair With New 1500 Models, TRX Ignition Limited Edition Leads the Pack

Ram has just dropped the veils off three new special edition versions of the 2022 1500 at the State Fair of Texas. These are named the 1500 TRX Ignition Edition, 1500 Longhorn SouthFork, and 1500 RED. 10 photos



Retaining the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8, it is available with the Level 2 Equipment Group, and has a unique Ignition paint finish, dedicated graphics, 18-inch black wheels, spray-in bedliner, cargo tie-downs, bed step, and cab-mounted LED brake light. A panoramic sunroof, TRX embroidery, copper carbon fiber trim, orange badge on the center console, head-up display, and others







Part of Ram’s, Jeep’s, and Fiat’s Starting with the most exciting of the pack, the 2022 Ram 1500 TRX Ignition Edition, this one features a few upgrades over the regular performance truck, and is limited to 875 units. It will launch in the fourth quarter of the year, from $91,585, excluding the $1,695 destination charge, dealer fees, and options.Retaining the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8, it is available with the Level 2 Equipment Group, and has a unique Ignition paint finish, dedicated graphics, 18-inch black wheels, spray-in bedliner, cargo tie-downs, bed step, and cab-mounted LED brake light. A panoramic sunroof, TRX embroidery, copper carbon fiber trim, orange badge on the center console, head-up display, and others are on deck Replacing the Limited Longhorn 10th Anniversary , the 2022 1500 Longhorn SouthFork comes with a deployable bed step, spray-in bedliner, cargo tie-down hooks, cargo divider, LED box lighting, and Falken Wildpeak A/T tires. The cabin is dressed in the exclusive Mountain Brown color, and has standard front sports seats, and suede door bolstering with leather insert and laser filigree. It will also go on sale in the fourth quarter of 2021, price from $61,620, before destination.Part of Ram’s, Jeep’s, and Fiat’s commitment to the Global Fund to fight health emergencies with (RED), the 2022 1500 Ram RED Edition is part of this plan. It comes in the Limited Crew Cab configuration, with red grille and door badging, and similar logo on the center console lid. Available with V8 engines or the EcoDiesel, the special model is set to launch before the end of the year, with an MSRP of $63,250, excluding destination.

