The 2021 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn 10th Anniversary Edition Isn’t Exactly Cheap

How much do you think that Ram charges for the half-ton 1500 for the 2021 model year? Make that $32,245 before destination and options. If you want to level up to a luxurious trim level such as the new Limited Longhorn, prepare to pony up more than $50k for rear-wheel drive and the six-cylinder gasoline engine. 6 photos



“Truck buyers in this rarified air expect to see and feel the highest quality materials, and the Limited Longhorn 10th Anniversary Edition is another example of how we deliver the most luxurious pickups in the industry,” said head honcho Mike Koval Jr. about the new arrival. The question is, what does the package actually include? Well, the list starts with a full-size spare tire, 275 by 55 all-terrain tires with 20-inch wheels, and Mopar-branded pedals.



The Multi-Function Tailgate and premium leather for the bucket seats are also important to highlight, along with the 10th Anniversary instrument cluster theme. Those features are pretty swell for only $1,220 but the overall price of the truck is hard to grasp because of the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 and RWD.



But wait, there’s more! Opting for this package in the U.S. configurator isn’t possible without adding the Longhorn Level 1 Equipment Group. That’s $3,895 on top of the MSRP of the Limited Longhorn and the 10th Anniversary Edition, and we haven’t even gotten to the V8s and 4WD . To whom it may concern, customers can also get a turbo diesel for $4,995 over the base V6.



Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn with 10th Anniversary Edition shenanigans can be had from $56,870 plus $1,695 for the destination charge, it comes as no surprise that most examples of the breed will arrive at U.S. dealerships with MSRPs close to $60k or beyond that figure. If you're looking for an honest, working man's truck with just enough creature comforts for daily driving at a competitive price, this fellow isn't it.

