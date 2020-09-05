Google Is Finally Getting Serious About Android Automotive

4 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Revealed, Ford F-150 Raptor Doesn’t Look So Tough Now

2 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Cold Start Is “Louder Than the Trackhawk”

More on this:

Ram 1500 and HD Truck Lineup Gain Limited Night Edition, Prices Start at $60,045

There’s no denying the Ram 1500 has the best interior of any half-ton pickup truck on sale in the United States today. With the Limited Night Edition, the company has also improved the appearance of the full-size pickup with a monochromatic design theme for the exterior that includes blacked-out aluminum wheels. 5 photos



“Buyers demand



Both the light- and heavy-duty models are beautified with a black grille and surrounds up front, the same color for the exterior badging, exhaust tips, and dark bezels for the headlights and taillights. Premium power mirrors with black caps, body-color bumpers, tow hooks, and a tri-fold tonneau cover add to the appeal of these rigs, along with a 19-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.



1500 models are furthered by the sport performance hood, and the engine bay is where you’ll find the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 eTorque as standard. Indeed, ladies and gents; the HEMI V8 is available as an optional extra even on the Limited with the Night Edition package! A little cheeky of Ram, but then again, trucks are cash cows for all three U.S. automakers we know as the Big Three in Detroit.



The heavy-duty lineup with the single-rear-wheel setup comes with 20s at all four corners while dual-rear-wheel trucks are equipped with 17 inchers featuring machined pockets. Both half-ton and heavy-duty pickups are offered with rear- or four-wheel drive, and cab options include the Crew Cab and Mega Cab. This package, however, comes at a fairly steep price. The 1500 Limited Night will set you back $60,045 before other options and excluding $1,695 for the destination charge. Level up to the heavy-duty lineup, and you’ll be looking at $62,930 or higher price points as well as wheel diameters of up to 22 inches.“Buyers demand a good-looking truck with easy-to-use features,” declared Mike Koval Jr., head of the brand. “They tell us that their Ram trucks are an extension of their personality, and they want to stand out from the crowd. The stylish Limited Night Edition offers another way for our customers to do just that.”Both the light- and heavy-duty models are beautified with a black grille and surrounds up front, the same color for the exterior badging, exhaust tips, and dark bezels for the headlights and taillights. Premium power mirrors with black caps, body-color bumpers, tow hooks, and a tri-fold tonneau cover add to the appeal of these rigs, along with a 19-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.1500 models are furthered by the sport performance hood, and the engine bay is where you’ll find the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 eTorque as standard. Indeed, ladies and gents; the HEMI V8 is available as an optional extra even on the Limited with the Night Edition package! A little cheeky of Ram, but then again, trucks are cash cows for all three U.S. automakers we know as the Big Three in Detroit.The heavy-duty lineup with the single-rear-wheel setup comes with 20s at all four corners while dual-rear-wheel trucks are equipped with 17 inchers featuring machined pockets. Both half-ton and heavy-duty pickups are offered with rear- or four-wheel drive, and cab options include the Crew Cab and Mega Cab.

load press release