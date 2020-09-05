Google Is Finally Getting Serious About Android Automotive

In addition to Android Auto, the car-optimized Android experience that is powered by a mobile phone, Google is also working on Android Automotive, a platform that comes pre-loaded in every vehicle and which is supposed to provide access to more capabilities.
Android Automotive, however, is still in its early days, as it’s currently available only on the Polestar 2.
But the good news is that the number of brands and models adopting Android Automotive is expected to increase substantially in the coming years, as carmakers like Peugeot, Chevrolet, Cadillac, Volvo, and Opel are all expected to pre-install the system on their new cars.
Therefore, it’s now the time for Google to get serious about Android Automotive, and ahead of this projected spike in global adoption, the company is trying to make it easier for users to discover the benefits of the platform.
So what Google is doing right now is publish support pages for Android Automotive, pretty much providing drivers with the necessary documentation to help them figure out how to use the system and the pre-loaded apps.
The support pages include information on how to get started with Android Automotive, make calls and send messages, listen to music, news, and audiobooks, but also use Google apps like Google Assistant and Google Maps.
Needless to say, Android Automotive integration provides users with plenty of new features over Android Auto, and drivers will be able to perform several new actions using voice commands. According to the support pages, they can even control car features, such as the air conditioning, all with commands through Google Assistant on Android Automotive.
For example, some of the commands that will be supported by Google Assistant on Android Automotive include “Set the temperature to X degrees,” “Turn on my seat heater,” and “Turn on the front defroster.”
Google Maps will also benefit from new capabilities, including battery information for an electric car, with more features to be added as the adoption of Android Automotive increases.
