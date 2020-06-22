1934 Chrysler Imperial “Hellflow” Envisioned With Matching Dodge Airflow Truck

On the Internet, however, the sky is the limit. “I’ve had this idea of doing vintage-looking valve covers for a Hellcat engine for a while now and finally got around to do it,” explains Abimelec Arellano on Instagram. As the headline implies, the design artist chose a ’34 Imperial Airflow as his canvas.
Dropped to the ground and finished in satin blue, the “Hellflow” art-deco coupe also features whitewall tires and pretty odd headlights for an American car. The color is a throwback to the French automotive industry, meaning that it's time for a short history lesson.
A tradition that originated during WWII, the French government enacted a law in 1936 stating that all vehicles produced from 1937 onwards are required to feature yellow headlights. The European Union ultimately flexed its muscles to abolish this rule, which is why French automobiles have returned to regular headlights in 1993. There is some science to this color, though.
Yellow light doesn’t reflect off water as easily as blue, allowing the driver to see more clearly. At night, yellow light removes blue to violet colors from the wavelength spectrum to improve visibility as well. Additionally, red is ideal for seeing at night although white is the norm nowadays.
Turning our attention back to Abimelec, the Dodge Airflow that he created is a beauty in its own right. “Most of them live in museums and such," underlines the designer, "so I’m guessing this conversion is not cheap at all.”
Like the two-door coupe with a rear end that looks suspiciously similar to the Volkswagen Beetle, the transporter combines satin blue with a fair amount of chrome and a split-window windshield. Because the world of pixels is a very different affair from our own, the Dodge doesn’t feature straps, tie downs, and a powerful winch like a modern tow truck.
What could be cooler than a Hellcat powered Chrysler Airflow? A Dodge Airflow Tank truck converted into a ramp truck of course! These are very rare, they only made a few hundred and were usually used as tanks by oil companies, like Texaco. They were designed to look like the Chrysler Airflow. Most of them today live in museums and such, so I’m guessing this conversion is not cheap at all. Sigh, we can dream! # I wanted the surfaces on the body to look as smooth as possible, It also has very long, 2 piece metal ramps that slide under the wood panels where the Chrysler sits. This was a fun exercise, would you like to see more heavy duty vehicles like this Dodge? . . . . . . . . #dodge #airflow #tank #ramp #truck #custom #converted #hauler #tow #wood #chrysler #hellcat #supercharged #v8 #3d #render