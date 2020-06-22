1934 Chrysler Imperial “Hellflow” Envisioned With Matching Dodge Airflow Truck

View this post on Instagram

What could be cooler than a Hellcat powered Chrysler Airflow? A Dodge Airflow Tank truck converted into a ramp truck of course! These are very rare, they only made a few hundred and were usually used as tanks by oil companies, like Texaco. They were designed to look like the Chrysler Airflow. Most of them today live in museums and such, so I’m guessing this conversion is not cheap at all. Sigh, we can dream! # I wanted the surfaces on the body to look as smooth as possible, It also has very long, 2 piece metal ramps that slide under the wood panels where the Chrysler sits. This was a fun exercise, would you like to see more heavy duty vehicles like this Dodge? . . . . . . . . #dodge #airflow #tank #ramp #truck #custom #converted #hauler #tow #wood #chrysler #hellcat #supercharged #v8 #3d #render

A post shared by Abimelec Arellano (@abimelecdesign) on Jun 20, 2020 at 10:59am PDT