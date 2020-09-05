2021 Chrysler Pacifica Pricing Information Announced, Starts From $35,045

Minivans are no longer in fashion in the United States, but nevertheless, this body style has yet to die out. Chrysler is one of the few brands that stuck to this segment, and the 2021 Pacifica is the best multi-purpose vehicle it has to offer.
Updated for the 2021 model year with all-wheel drive, the plusher sibling of the Voyager starts at $35,045 excluding destination charge for the Touring entry-level trim. AWD levels the price up to $38,040 while the Touring Hybrid kicks off at $39,995 with FWD. Now, care to guess what comes as standard equipment?
As expected from a minivan at this price point, the Touring is pretty loaded. The 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 isn’t too shabby either thanks to 287 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque, and as far as the cockpit is concerned, Uconnect 5 infotainment with a 10.1-inch touchscreen is also included in the sticker price.
A 7.0-inch driver information display, USB-C charging ports, soft-touch materials, accent stitching, second-row sunshades, Stow ‘n Go seating, seven seats (eight are optional), power sliding doors, and three-zone climate control are a few other highlights. Of course, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are featured as well.
As opposed to the torque-converter automatic transmission in regular models, the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid relies on the eFlite electrically variable transmission and a modified version of the six-cylinder engine. In front-wheel-drive specification, the eco-friendly powertrain delivers more than 80 MPGe and more than 30 miles of EV driving range as per the Environmental Protection Agency.
Scheduled to arrive at U.S. dealerships in the fourth quarter of the year, the minivan tops at $53,390 excluding freight for the Pinnacle AWD trim level. The pompous name also comes with a pompous description, namely “a living room on wheels.”
The top-of-the-line people carrier flaunts Caramel Nappa leather seats with quilted bolsters, perforated inserts, second-row comfort lumbar pillows, and dual-level storage for the Ultra front center console are some of the biggest upgrades over lesser trims. Other goodies include Timber Hydro bezels, the black suede headliner, Piano Black garnish, Platinum Chrome wheels, and the FamCAM interior camera.
