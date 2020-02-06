2021 Chrysler Pacifica Adds AWD and a Redesign, Debuts in Chicago

You know, for a second there, it felt like we were in Japan instead of America because every automaker seems to be adding AWD to normal cars. Due to popular demand, the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica now comes with all-wheel-drive traction, optional for those who want to travel with a tad of winter reassurance.
It's no secret that people have always wanted AWD on normal cars. But only over the past couple of years have we begun to see it being added by Honda and Toyota. The Pacifica is probably the coolest minivan to have it right now, sitting ahead of the Toyota, though all-new Sienna is coming.
The 2021 Pacifica also looks a lot different. They've done something to the headlights and main grille to make them look more angular. This doesn't necessarily match with the older lines of the vehicle, plus the redesign kind of resembles an old Sebring.
We think they were going with more of a crossover look here, and the next Pacifica might be less of a minivan if this trend continues. Anyway, the Pacifica doesn't look like a fat Tic Tac, and we saw a cool new color that kind of looks like Audi's Nardo Gray.
There are a couple of things you really need to know about this AWD. First, it's not on all the time, so it won't hurt gas mileage that badly. You might lose a couple of miles to the gallon, but nothing too serious. Second, it can send everything to the back when needed. Now, the system is designed not for doing donuts in the car park or off-roading, obviously, but Chrysler put some serious thought into its latest product.
The AWD is available on the regular Pacifica, the one with the 287 horsepower, 262 lb-ft 3.6-liter Pentastar V6. You can still get a hybrid with 30 miles of EV range, but it won't have AWD.
The other big debut is the Pacifica Pinnacle, which is obviously a high-end trim level. In short, it's a Pacifica with all the bells and whistles that feels like it's got a BMW X7 interior. The captain's chairs are wrapped in quilted Nappa leather and they have little pillows too.
The 2021 Pacifica also looks a lot different. They've done something to the headlights and main grille to make them look more angular. This doesn't necessarily match with the older lines of the vehicle, plus the redesign kind of resembles an old Sebring.
We think they were going with more of a crossover look here, and the next Pacifica might be less of a minivan if this trend continues. Anyway, the Pacifica doesn't look like a fat Tic Tac, and we saw a cool new color that kind of looks like Audi's Nardo Gray.
There are a couple of things you really need to know about this AWD. First, it's not on all the time, so it won't hurt gas mileage that badly. You might lose a couple of miles to the gallon, but nothing too serious. Second, it can send everything to the back when needed. Now, the system is designed not for doing donuts in the car park or off-roading, obviously, but Chrysler put some serious thought into its latest product.
The AWD is available on the regular Pacifica, the one with the 287 horsepower, 262 lb-ft 3.6-liter Pentastar V6. You can still get a hybrid with 30 miles of EV range, but it won't have AWD.
The other big debut is the Pacifica Pinnacle, which is obviously a high-end trim level. In short, it's a Pacifica with all the bells and whistles that feels like it's got a BMW X7 interior. The captain's chairs are wrapped in quilted Nappa leather and they have little pillows too.