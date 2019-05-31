3 2021 Toyota Tundra Rumored With TT V6 From LS 500, Hybrid System From LS 500h

2020 Toyota Sienna Nightshade Edition Adds $700 To the Retail Price

Customers who prefer some eco-friendly credentials can opt for the As the headline implies, the Nightshade Edition adds $700 to the retail price of the SE and SE Premium, be it front- or all-wheel drive. 18- or 19-inch alloy wheels painted in black, a black interior, and no fewer than four exterior colors are featured. These are Midnight Black Metallic, Super White, Celestial Silver, and Salsa Red Pearl.Elsewhere in the range, the Sienna comes standard with a 4.2-inch color TFT display and NVH revisions such as better soundproofing around the wheel arches. The SE Preferred Package is the pick of the bunch, featuring Rear Park Assist Sonar, JBL Clari-Fi technology for the Entune premium audio system, Dynamic Navigation, and Toyota’s App Suite.Priced at $31,415 from the get-go and $44,310 at the other end of the spectrum (excluding destination charge), the Sienna makes do with a V6 engine and eight-speed automatic transmission with ECT-i. The 3.5-liter motor cranks out 296 horsepower at 6,600 rpm and 263 pound-feet at 4,700 rpm, sufficient resources even with all the seats occupied.In its third generation since 2010, the K-platform Sienna received the eight-speed auto and D4-S direct injection for the 2017 model year. 2018 saw the introduction of a different grille and Toyota Safety Sense P, and yes, the minivan from Princeton, Indiana is showing its age.The TNGA platform will underpin the fourth generation, and Toyota is understood to replace the Sienna in early 2020 for the 2021 model year. If you were wondering which is the best-selling people hauler in the United States, the Dodge Grand Caravan leads the list despite being much older than the Sienna.Customers who prefer some eco-friendly credentials can opt for the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid at $39,995 excluding destination. Offering up to 520 miles of range, the plug-in hybrid minivan can also cruise in all-electric mode for up to 32 miles.