2021 Chrysler “Grand Caravan” Is Actually the Voyager with a Different Badge

The automotive industry is no stranger to the badge-engineering concept. But even if we're living in this Internet-driven age of information, Chrysler is still doing it with the Grand Caravan for Canada. 11 photos



“Particularly here in Canada, that name has become synonymous with affordable, safe, and innovative family transportation that the Grand Caravan builds upon,” said David Buckingham, president and chief executive of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in Canada. From a business standpoint, David failed to highlight that different badging adds to the production costs and that a different nameplate requires different advertising and marketing efforts.



Made in Ontario alongside the Voyager and Pacifica, the newcomer retails at CAD 37,995 or CAD 39,995 for the SXT specification. Options include the SafetyTec Group and Stow ‘n Place roof rack as well as the Cold Weather Group, Power Group, Trailer-Tow Group, and a DVD player.



Care to guess what’s hiding under the hood? Surprise; it’s the name ol’ Pentastar V6 as the other two minivans sold by



A nice touch for a family-hauling vehicle comes in the guise of Active Noise Cancelling. Dual-zone climate control, power second-row windows, push-button start, keyless entry, and cruise control are standard too, and at an additional price, the number of seats can grow to eight.



