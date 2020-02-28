Dodge Grand Caravan Production Ending This May, Chrysler Voyager Will Replace It

Let’s cut straight to the chase. Minivans aren’t cool, and for a bit of context, they’re not as cool as crossovers and utility vehicles. Sales figures in the U.S. as well as Europe prove this shift in preference, and as a result, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles decided to discontinue the Grand Caravan.
As we’ve reported last year, May 2020 is when the Dodge people carrier will stop being produced at the Windsor Assembly Plant in Ontario, Canada. The lines won’t come to a grinding halt, however, but continue churning out the Chrysler Pacifica and the more affordable Chrysler Voyager.
Automotive News reports that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ factory will switch from three to two shifts in June 2020, resulting in the loss of approximately 1,500 jobs. The company did promise to make every effort to relocate the laid-off hourly workers in full-time positions as they become available, and while at it, eligible employees will be offered retirement packages.
Representing the hourly workers at the plant, Unifor isn’t taking this news lightly. The unions will always fight for the well-being of the workers, trying to balance out the corporate agenda of the big three in Detroit.
Originally introduced as a 2008 model at the 2007 North American International Auto Show, the Grand Caravan is… wait for it… the best-selling minivan in the United States. Sales did fell 19 percent to 122,648 units, but then again, minivan sales plunged 15 percent in 2019 as opposed to 2018.
The moment you open the landing page for the Grand Caravan on Dodge’s website, a pop-up informs you that the 2020 model year isn’t available in all 50 states. Pricing is listed at $27,040 from the get-go (excluding destination charge), meaning that the Voyager is cheaper at $26,985.
Capable of up to 25 miles to the gallon on the highway, the Grand Caravan sports a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 with 283 horsepower on deck. But as opposed to the 28-mpg Voyager, the Dodge comes with a six-speed auto instead of a nine-speed transmission.
