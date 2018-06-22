autoevolution
 

Dark S Appearance Package Blacks-Out the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

22 Jun 2018, 7:06 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Black is the new black for American carmaker Chrysler, who presented on Thursday the S Appearance package for the Pacifica Hybrid.
8 photos
Chrysler Pacifica S Appearance packageChrysler Pacifica S Appearance packageWaymo Chrysler Pacifica HybridWaymo Chrysler Pacifica HybridWaymo Chrysler Pacifica HybridWaymo Chrysler Pacifica HybridWaymo Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
This iteration of Waymo’s van of choice for its autonomous ride-sharing service is a shrine to the color black. The S package variant will see this hue used both at the exterior and the interior.

Aside for the black paint used on the body of the minivan, the package goes even darker with Gloss Black accents on the grille surrounds, eyebrow accents on headlamps, daylight opening moldings and rear valance molding. Eighteen-inch wheels with a Black Noise finish and a black roof rack are offered as standard.

Chrysler missed no chance of making black the star of the Pacifica S package. Even the Chrysler wing badges on the front and rear and the “Pacifica,” “S” and “eHybrid” badges at the rear are painted in black.

At the interior, the S touch is visible on the black seats and steering wheel with Light Diesel Gray accents. In fact, all interior elements are fully black, including the front overhead console, headliner, visors and so on.

“The factory custom look of the S Appearance model is really resonating with our Pacifica buyers, so much so that we are now making it available on the Pacifica Hybrid model, as well,” said in a statement Steve Beahm, FCA head of passenger cars.

“With 2.6 Le/100km in electric-only mode and 53 kilometers of all-electric range, this package makes the industry’s only hybrid minivan even more unique.”

The S Appearance for the minivan package will sell in Canada for $995 and is available for the entire Pacifica Hybrid 2019 range. The package will become available for order in July and deliveries are expected to start this fall.

Attached below is Chrysler’s full description of the S Appearance package for the Pacifica hybrid.
Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Chrysler s appearance package Canada
press release
Booth Girls Have Cooties 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Judgemental Uber Guy Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
Tank Vs. Well Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Drifting Guide for Dummies The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Use the Bush Winch A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
 
 