Dark S Appearance Package Blacks-Out the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

Black is the new black for American carmaker Chrysler, who presented on Thursday the S Appearance package for the Pacifica Hybrid. 8 photos



Aside for the black paint used on the body of the minivan, the package goes even darker with Gloss Black accents on the grille surrounds, eyebrow accents on headlamps, daylight opening moldings and rear valance molding. Eighteen-inch wheels with a Black Noise finish and a black roof rack are offered as standard.



Chrysler missed no chance of making black the star of the Pacifica S package. Even the Chrysler wing badges on the front and rear and the “Pacifica,” “S” and “eHybrid” badges at the rear are painted in black.



At the interior, the S touch is visible on the black seats and steering wheel with Light Diesel Gray accents. In fact, all interior elements are fully black, including the front overhead console, headliner, visors and so on.



“The factory custom look of the S Appearance model is really resonating with our Pacifica buyers, so much so that we are now making it available on the Pacifica Hybrid model, as well,” said in a statement Steve Beahm, FCA head of passenger cars.



“With 2.6 Le/100km in electric-only mode and 53 kilometers of all-electric range, this package makes the industry’s only hybrid minivan even more unique.”



The S Appearance for the minivan package will sell in Canada for $995 and is available for the entire Pacifica Hybrid 2019 range. The package will become available for order in July and deliveries are expected to start this fall.



