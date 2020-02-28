2021 Volkswagen Golf 8 GTI: Here Are the First Videos

With the ID.3 launch fizzling out a little bit, we're sure that the Volkswagen Golf can be the king of European cars in 2020. And the Golf GTI is the crown on top of its head, which we're going to check out in these first videos, official or not.
You can call it the 2021 Golf GTI, or the Golf 8 GTI, it still feels a little underwhelming, though that was probably to be expected. Volkswagen likes to take things slowly, only radically updating the GTI every two generations.
To prove that what we're saying is correct, you only need to check the engine improvements. 2021's Golf GTI makes 245 horsepower and 370 Nm of torque. While some say that's a 15 hp increase over the old model, it's only technically true. For the last two years, the GTI came standard with 245 hp in Europe.
The gearbox is also the same, and they didn't even install any mild-hybrid technology, though that's probably a good thing. However, there are a few under-the-skin updates worth mentioning, like the multi-link rear suspension and a new electronic system that better ties in drive modes, dampers and more.
What we want to learn from these videos is if it looks good enough to be a GTI. In short, we feel that it's a little bit cheap-looking in places. The fog lights and the wheels were much better on the old model, for example.
The interior was perhaps the GTI's best feature, really selling this hot hatch's everyday usability. However, they didn't add the same brushed metal trim as before, and those seats with integrated headrests appear to be a cost-cutting feature.
A more powerful and expensive GTI TCR is probably going to debut at the end of the year, and VW may be saving its best components for that plus the Golf R. But as things stand, the Cupra Leon sister hatch finally has a fighting chance.
To prove that what we're saying is correct, you only need to check the engine improvements. 2021's Golf GTI makes 245 horsepower and 370 Nm of torque. While some say that's a 15 hp increase over the old model, it's only technically true. For the last two years, the GTI came standard with 245 hp in Europe.
The gearbox is also the same, and they didn't even install any mild-hybrid technology, though that's probably a good thing. However, there are a few under-the-skin updates worth mentioning, like the multi-link rear suspension and a new electronic system that better ties in drive modes, dampers and more.
What we want to learn from these videos is if it looks good enough to be a GTI. In short, we feel that it's a little bit cheap-looking in places. The fog lights and the wheels were much better on the old model, for example.
The interior was perhaps the GTI's best feature, really selling this hot hatch's everyday usability. However, they didn't add the same brushed metal trim as before, and those seats with integrated headrests appear to be a cost-cutting feature.
A more powerful and expensive GTI TCR is probably going to debut at the end of the year, and VW may be saving its best components for that plus the Golf R. But as things stand, the Cupra Leon sister hatch finally has a fighting chance.