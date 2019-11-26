Golf 8 GTI Spied Almost Undisguised Undergoing Winter Testing With 245 HP Turbo

Save for a fake mustache and a pair of sunglasses, the Golf 8 GTI seen in these spyshots is undisguised. It doesn't look much different from an ordinary hatchback, so we're reluctant to call this an exciting debut, even though it will probably continue to be popular.
The qualities of the new Golf 8 hatchback should lend themselves well to the GTI model. In particular, the interior will be among the best in the business. Differences between the Mk8 model and its predecessor will include a tiny fly-by-wire DSG shifter, the double screens of the infotainment system as well as all the buttons and switches.
In 2013, the GTI became the first car in this segment with adaptive cruise control. The replacement coming next year should go further into the realm of safety and autonomy with things like pedestrian detection and active lane-keeping, though most systems will be optional.
A small question mark hangs over the powertrain. Although the word "hybrid" gets tossed around a lot, we don't see any indication of the plug to top off the battery. And in any case, the PHEV system has already been reserved for the second GTE model. Instead, the 2021 Golf GTI should make 245 horsepower from the same 2-liter turbocharged unit as before, only matched to an energy recovery system or even cylinder deactivation.
As fun as blasting down a backroad in a Megane RS Trophy may be, the Golf GTI's frugality has always been appreciated by customers who want to daily it. A bit further down the road, we should have even more powerful but also expensive configurations. The TCR badge could push the output all the way to 300 hp without switching to AWD. But the next step after this is the GTI Performance with what we think is 265 hp, bigger wheel, and brakes than what we see here.
Exterior cosmetic changes are minimal. This prototype sports the double exhaust pipes and a honeycomb grille design but lacks propper GTI wheels and the red stripe between the lights.
As much as we appreciate VW's art of being subtle, the ninja hatch faces the strongest opposition ever. Hyundai i30 N, Megane RS, Focus ST - all have more power and will receive automatic gearbox options (pending for some of them).
In 2013, the GTI became the first car in this segment with adaptive cruise control. The replacement coming next year should go further into the realm of safety and autonomy with things like pedestrian detection and active lane-keeping, though most systems will be optional.
A small question mark hangs over the powertrain. Although the word "hybrid" gets tossed around a lot, we don't see any indication of the plug to top off the battery. And in any case, the PHEV system has already been reserved for the second GTE model. Instead, the 2021 Golf GTI should make 245 horsepower from the same 2-liter turbocharged unit as before, only matched to an energy recovery system or even cylinder deactivation.
As fun as blasting down a backroad in a Megane RS Trophy may be, the Golf GTI's frugality has always been appreciated by customers who want to daily it. A bit further down the road, we should have even more powerful but also expensive configurations. The TCR badge could push the output all the way to 300 hp without switching to AWD. But the next step after this is the GTI Performance with what we think is 265 hp, bigger wheel, and brakes than what we see here.
Exterior cosmetic changes are minimal. This prototype sports the double exhaust pipes and a honeycomb grille design but lacks propper GTI wheels and the red stripe between the lights.
As much as we appreciate VW's art of being subtle, the ninja hatch faces the strongest opposition ever. Hyundai i30 N, Megane RS, Focus ST - all have more power and will receive automatic gearbox options (pending for some of them).