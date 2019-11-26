autoevolution

Golf 8 GTI Spied Almost Undisguised Undergoing Winter Testing With 245 HP Turbo

26 Nov 2019, 15:20 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Save for a fake mustache and a pair of sunglasses, the Golf 8 GTI seen in these spyshots is undisguised. It doesn't look much different from an ordinary hatchback, so we're reluctant to call this an exciting debut, even though it will probably continue to be popular.
9 photos
Golf 8 GTI Spied Almost Undisguised Undergoing Winter Testing With 245 HP TurboGolf 8 GTI Spied Almost Undisguised Undergoing Winter Testing With 245 HP TurboGolf 8 GTI Spied Almost Undisguised Undergoing Winter Testing With 245 HP TurboGolf 8 GTI Spied Almost Undisguised Undergoing Winter Testing With 245 HP TurboGolf 8 GTI Spied Almost Undisguised Undergoing Winter Testing With 245 HP TurboGolf 8 GTI Spied Almost Undisguised Undergoing Winter Testing With 245 HP TurboGolf 8 GTI Spied Almost Undisguised Undergoing Winter Testing With 245 HP TurboGolf 8 GTI Spied Almost Undisguised Undergoing Winter Testing With 245 HP Turbo
The qualities of the new Golf 8 hatchback should lend themselves well to the GTI model. In particular, the interior will be among the best in the business. Differences between the Mk8 model and its predecessor will include a tiny fly-by-wire DSG shifter, the double screens of the infotainment system as well as all the buttons and switches.

In 2013, the GTI became the first car in this segment with adaptive cruise control. The replacement coming next year should go further into the realm of safety and autonomy with things like pedestrian detection and active lane-keeping, though most systems will be optional.

A small question mark hangs over the powertrain. Although the word "hybrid" gets tossed around a lot, we don't see any indication of the plug to top off the battery. And in any case, the PHEV system has already been reserved for the second GTE model. Instead, the 2021 Golf GTI should make 245 horsepower from the same 2-liter turbocharged unit as before, only matched to an energy recovery system or even cylinder deactivation.

As fun as blasting down a backroad in a Megane RS Trophy may be, the Golf GTI's frugality has always been appreciated by customers who want to daily it. A bit further down the road, we should have even more powerful but also expensive configurations. The TCR badge could push the output all the way to 300 hp without switching to AWD. But the next step after this is the GTI Performance with what we think is 265 hp, bigger wheel, and brakes than what we see here.

Exterior cosmetic changes are minimal. This prototype sports the double exhaust pipes and a honeycomb grille design but lacks propper GTI wheels and the red stripe between the lights.

As much as we appreciate VW's art of being subtle, the ninja hatch faces the strongest opposition ever. Hyundai i30 N, Megane RS, Focus ST - all have more power and will receive automatic gearbox options (pending for some of them).
Golf 8 GTI 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI Golf GTI spyshots winter testing
Pinch Me, I Must Be Dreaming, That Can't Be the Tesla Pickup What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class W223 – What we Know so Far2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class W223 – What we Know so Far
Mercedes-Maybach GLS Is Rudeness on Wheels ‘Tis the Season to Be Wary of Car Thieves, Again Samurai-Inspired Kenzo Motorcycle by Death Machines Is a True Work of ArtSamurai-Inspired Kenzo Motorcycle by Death Machines Is a True Work of Art
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One With Two 65-Liters Engines and 4,600 HP, This Is the World’s Biggest TruckWith Two 65-Liters Engines and 4,600 HP, This Is the World’s Biggest Truck
Cool VW ID. Space Vizzion Wagon to Enter Production Looking Like This Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Six Wheels of Passion: Cars That Created Controversy Through IngenuitySix Wheels of Passion: Cars That Created Controversy Through Ingenuity
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Where Others Failed, Aston Martin DBX Hits All the Right Notes CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future Things You Could Buy Instead of a Classic Movie CarThings You Could Buy Instead of a Classic Movie Car
AI Could Help Cars Make Moral Decisions. Will It Change the Driving Experience? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
VOLKSWAGEN models:
VOLKSWAGEN Atlas Cross SportVOLKSWAGEN Atlas Cross Sport Medium SUVVOLKSWAGEN T-Roc RVOLKSWAGEN T-Roc R CrossoverVOLKSWAGEN ID.3VOLKSWAGEN ID.3 CompactVOLKSWAGEN T-Roc CabrioletVOLKSWAGEN T-Roc Cabriolet CrossoverVOLKSWAGEN Passat GTEVOLKSWAGEN Passat GTE CompactAll VOLKSWAGEN models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day