Tech CEOs and Their Favorite Rides, From Collectibles to Daily Drivers

It’s no secret that the vast majority of people around the world use various computer technologies in their day-to-day lives, and who can blame them? The main point of technology was to help us progress as a species and make various life easier. To put things into perspective, if you can read these lines, that's because at least a few of the billionaires from the tech industry had a hand in making it possible.
Google, Amazon, Facebook, and Microsoft are not only resonant names in IT, but also multimillion-dollar turnovers with a huge number of involved parties. It should not come as a surprise that the top officials of these companies managed to make fortunes.
It would only be fair to assume that with such a level of income, the garage of each of these billionaires should be no less representative than that of an Arab sheik, but that is not entirely true. Most of them can serve as a good example of how real computer magnates are usually modest in their automotive aspirations. However, there are a few really unique and expensive items in their collections.
Here are some interesting stories from the automotive life of a four tech billionaires, and also a quick look unto the cars they actually drive daily.Bill Gates - Microsoft
Usually a person that needs no introduction, the founder of Microsoft, William Henry Gates III. As a student, young Bill fulfilled his American dream by buying a first-generation Ford Mustang convertible, but after Microsoft was founded in the mid-1970s, the head of the company was quickly hooked on the Porsche brand.
There were many models in his garage, and the very first one was the 930 Turbo, but the most famous, rare and expensive Porsche by far would be the 959. With only 300 units produced, 450 HP and an all-wheel drive system, Gates had to pull some massive strings to get his hands on it in 1987.
The fact is that the Porsche 959, which already cost a whopping 250k at that time, could not be purchased in U.S. because it did not meet the strict standards. It was all Porsche's fault because they refused to give the United States Department of Transportation the four models required for crash testing certification.
This posed a problem for Bill Gates when he bought one and couldn't get it through customs, so with the help of a flock of experienced lawyers, he managed to get approval to get the car into the country.
959 aside, the head of Microsoft also owns a Mercedes-Benz S Class, the before-mentioned Ford Mustang Mk I and a Ferrari 348. Lately, he has been seen daily-ing and doing his chores in a Tesla Model X.
The founder of the most popular social network of all time and a man that is worth more than the GDP of Jordan, Nicaragua, and Barbados combined turned out to be a rather modest guy. No fancy Rolls, no screaming Ferraris and none of the rare and exotic Koenigseggs.
The Silicon Valley giant was often spotted at the wheel of quite ordinary and affordable cars such as the Honda Fit, Volkswagen Golf GTI or Acura TSX. Rumors emerged that he purchased a 2014 Pagani Huayra but it remains only gossip as it was not confirmed.
Amazon's founder and CEO, is currently sitting on the top stair of the podium as the wealthiest person in the world, yet he doesn't seem to care about spending it on expensive cars. Now, he does have some exciting cars in his collection, but considering that he could have pretty much everything his heart desires, Bezos still drives a Honda Accord as his daily.
On the other hand, Bezos also owns a Ferrari Pininaforina Sergio, a Bugatti Veyron Mansory and a Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita among others.
Being one of the most crucial figures in the internet-connected world of today, you would probably recognize him as the co-founder of Google. Yet instead of the typical sports cars and luxury limousines that celebrities and people of such wealth have, his garage is futuristic, with alternative power plants providing the propulsion of choice.
To that extent, Larry started a garage of flying cars such as Cora, a two-seater flying taxi, then added a sporty flying boat called Flyer. As a daily, Larry Page drives a 2019 Toyota Prius.
