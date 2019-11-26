autoevolution
 

NASCAR Champion Joey Logano Breaks World Record for the Longest Hot Wheels Track

You don’t have to be a kid at heart to get intrigued by Hot Wheels tracks, as they provide at least an interesting and fun experience away from your actual car.
Over time, the complexity of the “toys” grew, having now a lot of versatility and allowing the creation of the wildest tracks you could imagine.

With the NASCAR season over, 2018 Cup Series champion Joey Logano could not stay away from the track for more than a couple of days. As it turns out, he partnered with Hot Wheels to create the longest toy track ever, at 1,901 feet breaking the Guinness World Record previously held by Mattel Inc. (Russian Federation) of 1,838 feet.

The record was broken in Logano’s personal garage in North Carolina, with the track sweeping across the pilot’s car collection, passing alongside and under numerous cars to end with a dramatic burnout once inside his Hot Wheels themed Ford Mustang.

He was pretty excited about the whole thing as the video shows, and why not? It’s a pretty decent way to bond with your kids.

Logano stated: “Talk about a childhood dream come true! I have so many memories playing with my Hot Wheels cars as a kid, and it’s fun to jump back in that space with my son who shares the same passion for his Hot Wheels as I did, (…) Hot Wheels basically founded my passion for racing – the first car I ever had was a Hot Wheels car – and now being here, setting this world record with my son and an amazing team of Hot Wheels fans is a great way to announce our new special edition Ford Mustang.”
The suspenseful track run required the pushing force of 122 boosters, and took 7 days to put together. The Joey Logano 2018 Ford Mustang Hot Wheels is set to make its launch as soon as the summer of 2020.

