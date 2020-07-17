The Carbogatto H7 Is a Carbon-fiber Mono-frame e-Bike With a Lifetime Warranty

Now, the distinguishing aspect of the H7 is its monocoque frame. Composed of T700/T800 carbon fiber cured under high pressure and at 507’F (250’C), it provides all the strength and support needed to carry a vertical load of 1433 lbs (650 kg). Thing about it like this. Lance Armstrong weighs in at 165 lbs (75Kg). You can put him and eight other clones on it before it gives way. All extra hardware such as battery, controller, brake lines and other electrical components, are all stored within the frame to offer no interference while riding and keeps the H7 clean.
The handlebars are just as pleasing as the frame, but Carbo’ allows you to mix and match the materials by offering a choice of either aluminum or carbon fiber. The carbon fiber ones are composed using the same high-heat and pressure system as the frame. The owner can also choose from a number of different overall shapes to the handle bars, allowing him or her to customize their riding position.
suspensions, it is not housed in the fork and acts on only one adjustable shock absorber. The rear suspension offers nonlinear compression, meaning it doesn’t matter much how the wheel behaves, suspension will be offered. To add more comfort to that system, an adjustable shock absorber is integrated into the system.
Now, the power behind the Carbo’ is its MXUS electric Direct Drive motor. It has been integrated directly into the rear wheel allowing to offer perfect control. That rear wheel too brings the same monocoque carbon-fiber composition. With a constant power of 3 kW and a peak of 6.5 kW, the motor pushes out 85 Nm of torque. But, the incredible advantage of this motor is that none of the parts wear away, all except the bearings. But even then, they only need to be changed after 93,000 miles (150,000 km). All of this power has to come from somewhere and it does.
The motor also comes with four pre-selected modes for your riding; normal, dynamic, eco and safety. Safety mode has the feature of capping your speed at 15 mph (25 kph), even though the bike can normally do 0 to 28 miles per hour (45 kph) in 6.2 seconds.
The H7 is equipped with a parking stand that is integrated into the suspension of the bike, and folding footrests with two options for your preferred riding position. Carbon fiber fenders and hugger complete this state-of-the-art vehicle. The saddle too is composed of a carbon fiber frame and given a used-leather look.
You’d think that with all this carbon fiber, the e-bike could weigh in at less than 103 lbs (47 kg).
Now here’s a question, how much do you think it’ll cost you? I wasn’t able figure it out without giving them a call, and I urge you to do so too.
The handlebars are just as pleasing as the frame, but Carbo’ allows you to mix and match the materials by offering a choice of either aluminum or carbon fiber. The carbon fiber ones are composed using the same high-heat and pressure system as the frame. The owner can also choose from a number of different overall shapes to the handle bars, allowing him or her to customize their riding position.
suspensions, it is not housed in the fork and acts on only one adjustable shock absorber. The rear suspension offers nonlinear compression, meaning it doesn’t matter much how the wheel behaves, suspension will be offered. To add more comfort to that system, an adjustable shock absorber is integrated into the system.
Now, the power behind the Carbo’ is its MXUS electric Direct Drive motor. It has been integrated directly into the rear wheel allowing to offer perfect control. That rear wheel too brings the same monocoque carbon-fiber composition. With a constant power of 3 kW and a peak of 6.5 kW, the motor pushes out 85 Nm of torque. But, the incredible advantage of this motor is that none of the parts wear away, all except the bearings. But even then, they only need to be changed after 93,000 miles (150,000 km). All of this power has to come from somewhere and it does.
The motor also comes with four pre-selected modes for your riding; normal, dynamic, eco and safety. Safety mode has the feature of capping your speed at 15 mph (25 kph), even though the bike can normally do 0 to 28 miles per hour (45 kph) in 6.2 seconds.
The H7 is equipped with a parking stand that is integrated into the suspension of the bike, and folding footrests with two options for your preferred riding position. Carbon fiber fenders and hugger complete this state-of-the-art vehicle. The saddle too is composed of a carbon fiber frame and given a used-leather look.
You’d think that with all this carbon fiber, the e-bike could weigh in at less than 103 lbs (47 kg).
Now here’s a question, how much do you think it’ll cost you? I wasn’t able figure it out without giving them a call, and I urge you to do so too.