Superstrata Bike Has 3D-Printed Carbon Fiber Unibody, Is a Stunning Unicorn

The unicorn of the bicycle world, both electric and non-motorized, has been found. Superstrata has introduced the world’s first 3D-printed, fully-customizable, carbon fiber unibody bike, the Superstrata.

The Superstrata combines the two to deliver what they describe as the world’s first bike of this kind, a truly revolutionary product: both incredibly lightweight and incredibly strong, the Superstrata is also fully-customizable to the rider’s frame and requirements, because it’s 3D-printed.



This almost sounds too good to be true, but Superstrata promises it’s the real deal – on paper, at least. The company, founded by Silicon Valley company Arevo, which specializes in composites manufacturing and 3D printing, plans to produce two models of the Superstrata bike: the Terra, which will be a traditional bicycle, and the Ion, which will be electric.



In addition to these two models, Superstrata will also sell 3D-printed carbon wheels that go with either bike for a more striking aesthetic. Not that the extra oomph is needed: the Superstrata is a slick, minimalist and extremely beautiful bicycle that uses the striking frame design lacking a downtube, which creates the impression of a floating seat.







While 3D-printed bikes have been done before, where Superstrata stands out is the fact that the frame is made of continuous, industrial-grade carbon fiber composite. What this means is that there are no joints, no bolts and nothing to come apart of break on it, because it’s made of a single continuous piece of metal.



Another advantage the Superstrata claims to have over similar products is that, because of the unibody, strength and durability have been improved. The makers boast that the unibody is 61 times stronger than steel and 51 times tougher than titanium. If true, the Superstrata is truly, as advertised, the “last bike” you will ever buy. Or want, for that matter.



Because it’s 3D-printed, everything about the Superstrata is customizable to the rider’s needs. There are over 500,000 possible combinations for both models, but color choices will be just two: black and white.







Both Terra and Ion will have Shimano components and a choice of smooth, mixed or aggressive treads for the tires. Battery and motor on the Ion have not been specced yet, as Superstrata is still in talks with providers. That said, the Ion is classified as a Class 1 bike, which means it will have a 250W motor able to deliver a top speed of 32 kph (20 mph) in pedal-assist, and no throttle.



Pricing is set at $2,799 for the Terra and $3,999 for the Ion, with earliest birds on IndieGoGo able to secure an Ion for as little as $1,799. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in December 2020, but as with all crowdfunding campaigns, you should probably expect some delays or setbacks, should you decide that this is the bike unicorn you’ve been waiting for all this time.



