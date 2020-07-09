Bosch Marks Ten-year Anniversary with New E-Bike Concept

You’ve definitely heard of Bosch before. From construction tools to headphones and most recently e-bikes, these guys kinda do it all. But for Bosch 2020 marked ten years since they’ve been designing and manufacturing e-bikes and e-bike components. So they had to pop something special into your life.
What you are looking is a concept e-bike by Bosch, which I frankly am a little upset is only a concept, but luckily, one that can be put into production. Have a look in the gallery and let it settle into your visual cortex.
Streetmate. But this isn’t about the Streetmate, it’s about Bosch and what it can do for the e-bike world.
Bosch has been working and designing a large number of e-bike components in the past years, and this concept is basically meant to showcase all of that.
The bike itself features a carbon frame with a full suspension, despite looking like a hardtail. That rear suspension is housed into the frame, so you won’t even know it’s there till you bunny-hop this beast. The frame houses the concept’s battery system called the PowerTube 625.
With a 100% fast-charge in 3.7 hours, it’ll be waiting for when you get out of the office. Bosch isn’t very clear on the range however as this does depend on road conditions and a wide range of other factors. The frame is designed in such a way as to become a sort of cooling system for the battery and the new Bosch Performance Line CX motor.
One of the main safety features for the bike is the ABS system. But why such a feature on a bicycle? Well, I’ll tell ya why. It functions similarly to the ABS on your car. The only difference is that this system only activates when the on-board computer detects that the brakes were pressed too hard for the rider’s current speed.
So, you’re riding along and someone opens the door to a parked car. Instead of allowing you to slam on your front brake and potentially lifting the rear of the bike, the ABS takes over and controls the brake to keep the bike fully on the ground. In doing so, the braking distance is reduced as much as possible while keeping the rider safe.
Keep your eyes out for this one folks, she’s gonna make it.
