autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Custom Builds Month
Car reviews:
 
Bosch has been making moves in the e-bike market for some time now. Their newest model, the Design Vision, is a concept e-bike marking their ten-year anniversary since fiddling with this all-time favorite.

Bosch Marks Ten-year Anniversary with New E-Bike Concept

9 Jul 2020, 17:23 UTC ·
by
Home > News > Coverstory
Design VisionDesign VisionOn-board Computer NyonPerformance Line CXDesign VisionDesign Vision
You’ve definitely heard of Bosch before. From construction tools to headphones and most recently e-bikes, these guys kinda do it all. But for Bosch 2020 marked ten years since they’ve been designing and manufacturing e-bikes and e-bike components. So they had to pop something special into your life.

What you are looking is a concept e-bike by Bosch, which I frankly am a little upset is only a concept, but luckily, one that can be put into production. Have a look in the gallery and let it settle into your visual cortex.

That near perfect triangular frame levels perfectly with the ground and offers the proper position to tackle any obstacles, both on and off pavement. The two-tone color scheme of black and white, give it a look ready to run along side rivaling tech like the Volkswagen Streetmate. But this isn’t about the Streetmate, it’s about Bosch and what it can do for the e-bike world.

Bosch has been working and designing a large number of e-bike components in the past years, and this concept is basically meant to showcase all of that.

The bike itself features a carbon frame with a full suspension, despite looking like a hardtail. That rear suspension is housed into the frame, so you won’t even know it’s there till you bunny-hop this beast. The frame houses the concept’s battery system called the PowerTube 625.

With a 100% fast-charge in 3.7 hours, it’ll be waiting for when you get out of the office. Bosch isn’t very clear on the range however as this does depend on road conditions and a wide range of other factors. The frame is designed in such a way as to become a sort of cooling system for the battery and the new Bosch Performance Line CX motor.

The CX motor hasn’t even been put on bikes yet. You can’t get it. Not yet anyway. The plan is to start using it beginning with 2021 models. But what’s so special about it? Well, its tiny, really really tiny, and as the saying goes, big things come in small packages. It also pushes out a whopping 85 Nm of torque, about 55 ft-lbs, and can keep you going 15 miles an hour on its own, enough to get it into the company’s mountain bikes. Now it may not go up a hill all by itself, but it sure will help with the pedaling. It is a bike after-all.

One of the main safety features for the bike is the ABS system. But why such a feature on a bicycle? Well, I’ll tell ya why. It functions similarly to the ABS on your car. The only difference is that this system only activates when the on-board computer detects that the brakes were pressed too hard for the rider’s current speed.

So, you’re riding along and someone opens the door to a parked car. Instead of allowing you to slam on your front brake and potentially lifting the rear of the bike, the ABS takes over and controls the brake to keep the bike fully on the ground. In doing so, the braking distance is reduced as much as possible while keeping the rider safe.

All of this is directed by the bikes on-board computer. But in case you want control over the functions, the touchscreen remote located neatly below the handlebars allows the rider to monitor routes, battery levels, temperature and even performance, allowing for a fully customizable ride.

Keep your eyes out for this one folks, she’s gonna make it.
Bosch concept bike ABS system E-Bike mountain bike
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day