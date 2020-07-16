It’s Called the INgSoc: A Chainless e-Bike That Is More an Space Art Piece

When I first saw the INgSOC, I had no idea what I was looking at. I started thinking it’s some sort of concept weapon or something like that. But then, I saw wheels, and thought it was a bicycle. Then I noticed that it has no chain, so I thought it was a motorcycle. Truth be told, it’s somewhere in between.
This straight out of a sci-fi film design is considered a bicycle. And what a bicycle it is. All technical stuff aside, imagine showing up to a Sunday ride with the gang on one of these stallions. If I was your friend, all I would be able to say is, “What the… is that?” And then of course you’d start going into details about who, how, with what, how much, the works. And we all know you like to boast your newly acquired toys. But this one, this one deserves it.
The design of the bike itself makes it very difficult to figure out how exactly you’re supposed to ride this thing. But the handle-bar system seems to give a hint. Nothing on this urban mobility vehicle is reminiscent of anything you’ve ever seen before on other bikes, except maybe the tires.
The main frame and top-tube of the bike have been highly modified in an attempt to break away from the classic ‘this is a bike’ frame. A large angular bend at the peak of the frame gives the SOC a bird-like look that is further accented by the seat. The seat reminds me of the wings on the hat of the Greek god Hermes.
From there on, the bike loses all resemblance to traditional bikes. You’ll first notice that there is no chain on her. True, she has none. The propulsion system works like this: as with a classic bicycle, once you pedal, you start to move. But here, that movement is offered by a drivetrain system that is unknown to anyone other than the designers. My guess is that as you pedal, you somehow turn that motor that holds the rear wheel.
electric. And so the SOC does come equipped with a removable battery pack, housed underneath the seat. It’s this battery pack that makes the whole thing work. Three different ride modes area available through the battery pack system: a fully battery powered ride, a battery assisted ride. and a recharge ride. During the latter, the rider’s effort is redirected not only into movement but to recharge the battery as well. Meaning there’s no limit as to how far you can travel. It is still unclear as to whether or not the SOC can function only manually. but who cares.
The bikes design will include the use of carbon fiber throughout the frame and even some wheel components. But as oddly beautiful as it may be, she probably won’t ever get to see what a production run looks like.
