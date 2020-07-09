Yamaha Announces Civante e-Bike, the Perfect Fitness and Commute Companion

Since this is a U.S.-only product, it comes with a top speed limited at 28 mph (45 kph), thanks to a Yamaha PWSeries SE mid-drive motor that delivers 70 Nm (52 pound-feet) of torque and cadence support up to 110 rpm, according to the press release. The Civante isn’t just very fast, it’s also very responsive, nimble and light.The triple-sensor system (torque sensor, speed sensor and crank cadence sensor) applies the exact amount of torque and power, exactly when the rider needs it, and as such, delivers excellent pedal-assist power. This is noteworthy because, as a Class-3 bike, the Civante comes only with pedal-assist and no torque-only-mode. This means that the power cuts off whenever the rider stops pedaling or when the top speed is reached.The 500 W lithium-ion battery mounted on the frame can be charged right on the bike or off, with an 80 percent charge possible in one hour. A 10-speed drivetrain, double chainring, hydraulic disk brakes and Shimano STI shifters come to complete the offer on the latest fitness-focused e-bike that can easily double as a commuter bike.In fact, this is exactly the niche Yamaha is targeting: either experienced, fitness-oriented riders or daily commuters with a passion for speed. The drop-bar design and the light aluminum frame and fork fit the bill perfectly.“The Civante will introduce a new group of riders to Yamaha’s legendary quality, comfort and performance and increases and diversifies our retail options,” Drew Engelmann, Yamaha’s Power Assist Bicycle group sales and marketing manager, says in a statement. “The Civante looks great, feels smooth and comfortable, and delivers the cutting-edge handling dynamics and seamless integration of assist technology that Yamaha does better than anyone else.”The base model allows the later addition of fenders, rear racks and other accessories, which is great. What is probably less “great” is that, for the MRSP of $3,399, you’d expect to find those in the box. In other words, the Civante is a premium e-bike – and priced to match.