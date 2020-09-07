Ram Recalls 160,000 Trucks Over Interfering Floor Mats

2021 Audi Q2 Looks Too Sexy for a Mid-cycle Facelift

Fiat Chrysler is no stranger to peculiar recalls. The same can be said about the latest campaign of the Ram brand, covering 160,229 examples of the half-ton pickup truck from the 2019 and 2020 model years. 13 photos



FCA US LLC opened an investigation into the matter in December 2019 according to a document filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration , and it all started with a field report claiming an accelerator stuck on the mat of a 2019 Ram 1500. Fiat Chrysler took its sweet time until February 2020 to inspect vehicles exhibiting the interference condition, and until July, FCA conducted a number of dimensional analysis studies.



Obviously enough, Ram decided that it’s high time to replace the all-weather floor mat of the driver with another design. But that’s not going to happen. Instead, the service procedure consists of a utility knife that will be used to “cut the marked floor mat ribs on the right front side of the floor mat.” Indeed, ladies and gents; the fix shouldn’t take more than five minutes.



Dealers and owners will have to wait until October 16th to be notified of the safety recall, which is somewhat curious given the simplicity of the service procedure. Similar vehicles that weren’t included in the campaign were either built without adjustable pedals or without the all-weather floor mats according to the Auburn Hills-based automaker. FCA isn’t aware of any accidents or injuries relating to this issue, and so far, Ram Trucks has received four warranty claims over the interference between the gas pedal and mat.



Download attachment: Ram 1500 floor mat recall (PDF)