2021 Ram 1500 TRX Hennessey Mammoth 1000 Puts Rowdy Hellcat V8 to Good Use

The F-150 Raptor and Silverado 1500 ZR2 are fine trucks for the more adventure-oriented customer, but neither pickup can live up to the sense of occasion of driving the 1500 TRX. The whining supercharger and bellowing HEMI are complemented by serious off-road upgrades, which is why the half-ton leviathan retails from $70,425 excluding taxes.
Some people, including the owner of the white-painted TRX in the featured clip, believe that 702 horsepower and 650 pound-feet (881 Nm) of torque aren’t enough despite being plenty enough. Hennessey Performance Engineering is much obliged to level up to a simply comical 1,012 ponies.
Mammoth 1000 is the name of the no-nonsense tuning package, which carries a suggested retail price of $150,000 including the donor vehicle. The rowdy pickup sounds better than stock as well, partly thanks to the upgraded supercharger, front and rear drive pulleys, and high-flow induction system.
More than 100 orders have been already placed as per the Sealy-based company, which intends to build 200 examples of the breed. Rated at a heavy-duty diesel pickup truck-like 969 pound-feet (1,314 Nm) of torque, the Mammoth 1000 is capable of hitting 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 3.2 seconds while the quarter mile takes merely 11.4 seconds.
This ludicrous performance is also made possible by high-flow fuel injectors, an upgraded thermostat, crank damper pin, crank case ventilation, and more aggressive calibrations for the engine and transmission control modules. Every build is tested on the company’s track for up to 400 miles (644 kilometers) before delivery, and every build flaunts embroidered headrests. Two numbered plaques for the Hellcat V8 powerplant and dashboard further have to be mentioned, along with lots of exterior badges.
Covered for two years or 24,000 miles, the Mammoth 1000 is often specified with off-road goodies that include 37-inch tires, a front leveling kit, custom bumpers, LED lights in the front bumper, electronic fold-out steps, and a slightly better warranty coverage (three years or 36,000 miles).
Mammoth 1000 is the name of the no-nonsense tuning package, which carries a suggested retail price of $150,000 including the donor vehicle. The rowdy pickup sounds better than stock as well, partly thanks to the upgraded supercharger, front and rear drive pulleys, and high-flow induction system.
More than 100 orders have been already placed as per the Sealy-based company, which intends to build 200 examples of the breed. Rated at a heavy-duty diesel pickup truck-like 969 pound-feet (1,314 Nm) of torque, the Mammoth 1000 is capable of hitting 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 3.2 seconds while the quarter mile takes merely 11.4 seconds.
This ludicrous performance is also made possible by high-flow fuel injectors, an upgraded thermostat, crank damper pin, crank case ventilation, and more aggressive calibrations for the engine and transmission control modules. Every build is tested on the company’s track for up to 400 miles (644 kilometers) before delivery, and every build flaunts embroidered headrests. Two numbered plaques for the Hellcat V8 powerplant and dashboard further have to be mentioned, along with lots of exterior badges.
Covered for two years or 24,000 miles, the Mammoth 1000 is often specified with off-road goodies that include 37-inch tires, a front leveling kit, custom bumpers, LED lights in the front bumper, electronic fold-out steps, and a slightly better warranty coverage (three years or 36,000 miles).