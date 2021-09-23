2021 Ram 1500 TRX Hennessey Mammoth 1000 Puts Rowdy Hellcat V8 to Good Use

The F-150 Raptor and Silverado 1500 ZR2 are fine trucks for the more adventure-oriented customer, but neither pickup can live up to the sense of occasion of driving the 1500 TRX. The whining supercharger and bellowing HEMI are complemented by serious off-road upgrades, which is why the half-ton leviathan retails from $70,425 excluding taxes.

