Red Brings Out the Whinner Inside Hennessey’s Ford F-150 Venom 775

Having been presented and detailed in an extensive image gallery last week, the 2021 Ford F-150 modified by Hennessey and called the Venom 775 has returned to the limelight. This time it is dressed in red and took on a closed course that we reckon to be the Pennzoil Proving Grounds. 11 photos



A true whining machine, courtesy of that 3.0-liter twin-screw supercharger upgrade, the Venom 775 boasts many other mods. Things such as the air-to-water intercooler, dual-core and dual-pass intercooler bricks, high-flower intercooler pump, upgraded fuel system, air filtration, heavy-duty tensioner, lightweight supercharger pulley, different spark plugs, throttle body, and more are on deck.Subsequent to installation and calibration, these work in conjunction to boost the truck’s output by 375 brake horsepower, almost doubling it. As a result, the 5.0-liter V8 engine is now capable of pushing out a supercar-rivaling 775 hp (786 PS / 578) at 7,000 rpm and 685 pound-feet (928 Nm) of torque at 4,800 rpm.The Lone Star State tuner did not say anything about the enhanced performance of the F-150 Venom 775, nor about the starting price of the complete package, yet the latter is believed to stand at over $100,000.In addition to the tuned engine, the pickup sports a new front bumper with integrated LED light bar, a different rear bumper, Hennessey emblems on the outside, and a 6-inch (152 mm) custom lift kit.It rides on 20-inch wheels with a 10-spoke design, wrapped in 35-inch off-road tires from Toyo, and the upgrades are accompanied by a 3-year/36,000-mile (57,936-km) warranty, whichever comes first. The 22-inch alloys and lowering kit are also available at Hennessey.Now, since you've made it to this point, you might as well spend an extra minute or so checking it out in action on the video down below and, who knows, maybe decide whether it is worth your hard-earned cash or not.