The Hennessey Exorcist Camaro ZL1 1LE Sounds Like a Beast, Performs Like One Too

Chevrolet isn’t willing to improve the Camaro beyond the 650 horsepower and 650 pound-feet (881 Nm) of the ZL1, which brings us to Hennessey Performance Engineering. The Sealy-based tuner is much obliged to improve the small-block V8 engine to 1,000 horsepower, and the name of this upgrade package sends shivers down the spine of the Dodge Demon.
Exorcist is how HPE calls the meanest ‘Maro they make, and each build is covered by two years or 24,000 miles (38,624 kilometers) of limited warranty. The ridiculous amount of ponies is backed up by 883 pound-feet (1,197 Nm) of torque from 4,500 revolutions per minute, which is a lot for the rear tires of the ZL1. The car in the following video features the 1LE track package, which means that we’re dealing with 325/30 ZR19 rubber shoes.
The ZR rating stands for high-speed capability, and it’s definitely needed for this application because the Hennessey Exorcist maxes out at 217 miles per hour (349 kilometers per hour). The sound makes this pumped-up Camaro all the more interesting over the bone-stock model, and you can thank a lot of hardware upgrades for it. The list begins with the high-flow cats and long-tube stainless headers, along with the high-flow blower.
Other notable additions include the HPE camshaft, high-flow induction system, ported cylinder heads, upgraded intake valves and exhaust valves, beefier lifters and pushrods, and the auxiliary fuel system upgrade. A large heat exchanger keeps the engine temperature in check.
Every single build is tuned on the dyno and tested on the track for up to 400 miles (644 kilometers) before delivery. The finishing touches come in the guise of exterior badging, premium floormats, and two numbered plaques. For the 30th anniversary of Hennessey Performance Engineering, the go-faster shop has spruced up the Exorcist with an ultra-exclusive series that numbers 30 examples and costs $135k apiece including the donor car.
