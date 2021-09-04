The Hennessey Exorcist Camaro ZL1 1LE Sounds Like a Beast, Performs Like One Too

Chevrolet isn’t willing to improve the Camaro beyond the 650 horsepower and 650 pound-feet (881 Nm) of the ZL1, which brings us to Hennessey Performance Engineering. The Sealy-based tuner is much obliged to improve the small-block V8 engine to 1,000 horsepower, and the name of this upgrade package sends shivers down the spine of the Dodge Demon.

8 photos