Hennessey HPE800 Supercharged Ford Mustang GT Sounds Like Nobody's Business

2 Sep 2021, 10:32 UTC ·
HPE800 Supercharged Upgrade is how Hennessey Performance Engineering calls their “entry-level” tuning package for the Mustang GT. As the name implies, the muscled-up coupe is taken to 800 ponies.
The Sealy-based tuner actually quotes a Super Stock-shaming 808 horsepower at 7,200 revolutions per minute, a figure that wouldn’t be possible without a 3.0-liter supercharger, beefier fuel injectors, and a more serious fuel pump. The go-faster package further includes high-flow induction, all the necessary gaskets and fluids, a reflashed engine control unit, dyno testing, and track validation for up to 400 miles (644 kilometers).

As opposed to the Super Stock, the Mustang GT-based HPE800 package is available with a six-speed manual in addition to the optional torque-converter automatic. This particular example is all the more interesting for it features cloth instead of leather upholstery on the seats, which boasts the Hennessey script embroidered on the headrests. A few badges here and there, two numbered plaques on the dash and engine cover, Hennessey floormats, as well as a three-year limited warranty round off the list of standard equipment.

Combined with the stainless-steel exhaust system from the options list, the bellowing V8 and high-pitched blower make the driving experience a memorable affair. Extras further include 15.1-inch brake rotors from Brembo for the front axle as well as 19-/20-inch lightweight forged alloys.

The 677 pound-feet (918 Nm) of torque at 4,500 revolutions per minute also enable blistering figures on the blacktop: 3.3 seconds to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) with the 10-speed automatic transmission as well as 10.7 seconds at 132 mph (212 kph) for the quarter-mile sprint. On a long stretch of tarmac, the HPE800 is capable of more than 200 mph (322 kph).

Prospective customers with a knack for more special cars are offered two variants of the HPE800 Supercharged Package: the Hennessey Heritage Edition and Hennessey Legend Edition. The first retail from approximately $90,000 while the latter is a little costlier due to additional carbon fiber.

