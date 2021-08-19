Hennessey Says All Venom F5 Hypercars Were Spoken for, Deliveries Starting This Year

Were you looking to secure a build slot for the Hennessey Venom F5? Tough luck, because all of them were sold out, the Lone Star State tuner has confirmed.
Limited to only 24 units, each one priced at an eye-watering $2.1 million, the final two were sold during the Monterey Car Week, where Hennessey had them on display at The Quail and Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. The tuner says that deliveries will kick off this year and continue through 2023.
“Showing two of the last F5 models at The Quail and Pebble Beach, alongside the likes of Bugatti, Lamborghini, and Koenigsegg, was an honor for the whole Hennessey team,” said founder and CEO, John Hennessey. “The fact that we secured orders from customers who saw the cars at the events is testament to the quality our team has achieved… and we’re yet to reach the vehicle’s full potential.”
The Venom F5 has allowed Hennessey to take a shot at the hypercar world, giving some big names a run for their money. It boasts a massive 6.6-liter V8 hand-built engine, with twin turbocharging, which pushes out 1,817 horsepower at 8,000 rpm and 1,193 pound-feet (1,617 Nm) of torque at 5,000 rpm.
Hooked up to a single-clutch semi-automatic transmission and rear-wheel wheel drive, the lump rockets the Hennessey high-performance model to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.6 seconds. From 0 to 124 mph (0-200 kph), 0-186 mph (0-300 kph), and 0 to 249 mph (0-400 kph), it needs 4.7, 8.4, and 15.5 seconds, respectively. Flat-out, it can do in excess of 311 mph (500 kph), the company claims.
Tipping the scales at under 3,000 pounds (1,360 kg), the Venom F5 has a 190 lbs (86 kg) weighing monocoque, double-wishbone independent front and rear suspension, and is available in left- and right-hand drive.
