Hennessey Fits 3.0L Supercharger to Mustang GT, Unleashes 808-HP Legend Edition

After focusing for quite a while on Stellantis’s “supertruck” wonder to promote its Mammoth 1000 modification of the 2021 Ram TRX, Hennessey is showing everyone it hasn’t neglected the competition either. For example, it recently switched attention to the Blue Oval side of the market, and we saw a supercharged 2021 F-150 dyno run hit the nice mark of 563 rear-wheel horsepower. 22 photos



Well, the latter is a direct tribute to the 1966 Ford GT40 MkII driven by none other than Bruce McLaren and Chris Amon to victory during that year’s edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. It broke the Ferrari string of successes (1960 to 1965) and was part of the iconic and surprising 1-2-3 finish. As such, the Hennessey team fitted the Mustang GT with a black exterior paint job that only gets interrupted by white details and proudly wears the Shelby American Inc. team's No.2 designation on the sides and the hood.



Speaking of the latter, underneath resides a 3.0-liter supercharged system, an air to water intercooler system, a high-flow air induction system, as well as upgraded fuel injectors and fuel pump. As such, the Mustang GT Legend Edition not only trumps the latest factory wonder (Ford’s Mach 1) but also has the potential even to shame the mighty



That was just the appetizer for new Ford things to come, apparently. But it's not fans of the all-new fourteenth-generation F-Series that will rejoice. It's the Mustang aficionados that need to celebrate the introduction of the 808-horsepower 2021-2022 Ford Mustang GT Legend Edition by Hennessey. Notice the power credentials and special livery?