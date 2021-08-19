autoevolution
Hennessey Mesmerized the Monterey Car Week Audience With a Mojave Gold Venom F5

19 Aug 2021
After the initial worldwide introduction of the Venom at the 2021 Amelia Concours d'Elegance, Hennessey continues the tour of main events. The latest outings were at The Quail – A Motorsports Gathering, as well as the 2021 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.
It was all part of the spectacular chain of events taking place during Monterey Car Week, and no one can deny that Hennessey knows how to choose the right company. Still, with its Venom F5 hypercar being quite a rare sight, it’s only natural their model managed to shine brightly under the California sun. Of course, it might be the finish that also lent a helping hand to keep it in the spotlight.

After all, chassis 03 was all dressed up in a stunning Mojave Gold paintjob. It’s a striking departure from the rather dark Speed Devil Blue Venom F5 we have seen debut at Amelia. And it even contrasts with the Howie P Edition 2022 Hennessey Venom F5 that was revealed a few weeks ago. Naturally, both The Quail and Pebble Beach were brimming with desirable modern and classic vehicles, so it usually takes a lot to make sure you will stand out in such a crowd.

Packing a mind-twisting 1,817-horsepower from a twin-turbocharged eight-cylinder engine usually helps... but during the Monterey Car Week, it is certainly no guarantee. Chassis 03 thus came with a bright metallic gold paint scheme that highlighted both the voluptuous body lines, the aerodynamics, as well as deeply contrasted the carbon fiber elements.

Of course, it is all about personalization, as Hennessey probably seeks to entice future customers to dare go all out on their specifications. As for the interior, the Venom F5 came with a purist approach, sporting a squeaky-clean white leather atmosphere with carbon fiber detailing. And even some patriotic Easter Eggs (check out the cool flag tribute in the gallery).

Now that Hennessey has already produced three examples of the Venom F5 and ticked a few major events off its calendar, can we just get to the part where this hypercar starts going after record lap times and top speeds?

