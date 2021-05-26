Hennessey Venom F5 Flexes 1,800-HP V8 at Amelia Concours d'Elegance, Sounds Mean

5 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Hennessey Mammoth 1000 SUV Rolls Out With Seven Seats

This year's Amelia Concours d'Elegance was packed with more than 100 classic vehicles , ranging from 1960s muscle and 1970s race cars to 1980s and 1990s supercars. But the event also saw a few modern cars join in. The Hennessey Venom F5 was one of them and it made quite the racket by flexing its massively powerful, twin-turbo V8 engine. 34 photos



Sure, the Venom F5 sounds best when it's being revved up to speeds in excess of 100 mph, but its idle sound is one the meanest out there. There's also a bit of revving, which results in a thunderous roar. This thing is proof that there really is no replacement for displacement (even when we're talking about a pair of turbos).



As a brief reminder, Hennessey created a brand-new,



Taking part of its name from the Fujita tornado intensity rating scale, the Venom F5 aims to become the worlds fastest production car by hitting a top speed of more than 311 mph (500 kph). There's no word as to when the record attempt will happen, but Hennessey isn't the only company gunning for this benchmark.



SSC recorded a 282.9 mph (455.2 kph) average with the



Hopefully the Hennessey Venom F5 will do more than just rev its V8 at car shows soon, but until that happens, I'm happy to hear that Fury mill making some noise.



