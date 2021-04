Watch Hennessey Build the Final “Resurrection” 1,200-HP Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE

Presented at the 2019 SEMA Show, this package follows in the footsteps of the Exorcist ZL1 with a more potent engine. As you can tell from the following clip, which stars the final example of the Resurrection out of a total of 24 units, Hennessey Performance Engineering yanks out the 650-horsepower LT4 in favor of the 755-horsepower LT5 from the seventh-generation Corvette ZR1. The small-block lump, however, isn’t left stock.High-flow induction, a CNC-milled billet throttle body, a ported supercharger, better cooling, ported heads, a hotter camshaft, valvetrain upgrades, high-flow catalytic converters, and long-tube headers are featured, along with an upgraded fuel system that uses E85 biofuel and more aggressive engine management for a mind-bending 1,200 horsepower. Each build costs $200,000 at the very least, and Resurrection number 24 is a little more exquisite because it uses a fully-built 416 stroker V8.Shop manager Jerry Dellaportas further talks us through a race gas-only fuel system with three fuel pumps, an LT5 blower, and a triple-disc clutch for the six-speed manual transmission. After mating the powertrain to the chassis, the Resurrection then hits the dyno where it lays down 1,007 wheel horsepower and 928 pound-feet (1,258 Nm) of torque.“A freak version of the Exorcist” according to Dellaportas, the Resurrection then heads out for track testing where it sounds like it means business on wide-open throttle. After driving it for a few miles, the shop manager comes to the conclusion that “this car could benefit from a different set of tires.”Truth be told, Goodyear doesn’t make the best high-performance rubber out there. Dodge, for example, uses Nitto NT05R drag radials for the Challenger SRT Super Stock while the flat-plane crankshaft V8-engined C8 Corvette Z06 features 345/25 by 21-inch Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R rubber out back.