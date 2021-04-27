2021 Ram 1500 TRX Hennessey Mammoth 1000 SUV Rolls Out With Seven Seats

Ever since the 2015 model year Hellcat siblings, the supercharged V8 engine found its way under the hood of the Dodge Durango, Jeep Grand Cherokee, and Ram 1500. The half-ton pickup offers a ludicrous 702 HP from the factory, but some customers may find that insufficient.
Luckily for them, a Texas-based company is willing to improve the 6.2-liter HEMI with up to 1,012 horsepower and 969 pound-feet (1,314 Nm) of torque. In other words, Hennessey Performance Engineering is getting very close to matching the 1,075 pound-feet (1,458 Nm) of torque of the Ram HD with the high-output variant of the Cummins turbo diesel straight-six mill.
Mammoth 1000 is how the modified pickup is called, and it’s obviously expensive given the amount of work and high-performance components that go into it. It's $135,350 including the donor TRX, to be more precise, money that includes a two-year/24,000-mile (38,624-kilometer) warranty.
Only 200 units are available for the first year of production, but Hennessey Performance Engineering doesn’t plan to stop here. In addition to a 426 Hellephant supercharged V8-swapped Ram 1500 TRX, the off-road pickup truck will further get a three-row conversion with seating for seven adults.
“I have a big family with five kids, and have always enjoyed owning big, powerful SUVs,” said company founder John Hennessey. “In 2012, we converted the first-generation Ford Raptor into our VelociRaptor SUV – I still own one today and love it. Now, we are excited to offer something very similar, but with more power, using the new TRX as the base vehicle.”
Available exclusively in turnkey flavor, the Hennessey Mammoth 1000 SUV is limited to 20 units priced at $375,000 before shipping and taxes. Each and every single one will be fitted with serial-numbered plaques, and the coverage is extended to three years or 36,000 miles (57,936 kilometers).
The SUV body style also benefits from an off-road package that includes a 2.5-inch suspension lift. A custom front bumper with LED lights, a brush guard, 20-inch wheels with a 10-spoke design, and 35-inch rubber shoes of the all-terrain variety pretty much round off the king of SUVs.
