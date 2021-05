Here's $1 Billion Worth of Cars Rolling at Amelia Concours d'Elegance

Whether you're a fan of muscle cars, race cars, Ferraris, or all sorts of odd-looking vehicles, this year's Amelia Concours was the place to be. This eight-minute video shows the huge variety of cars that rolled into Amelia Island, and it's also a wonderful display of muscle and exhaust notes. A feast for both the eyes and ears.The first thing that struck me is the large amount of classic Ferraris present at the event. I spotted no fewer than four 275 GTB models and at least a couple of Le Mans-spec 250 GTOs. There were even more road-legal 250-series cars, plus newer models like the 288 GTO, F40, and even one of those rare, white-painted Testarossas.The event was also packed with muscle cars from the golden era, including a big batch of Dodge Chargers . Among them, there was a Daytona version and even a pink-painted example.Porsche was well represented, too, mostly by a big pack of 935 race cars. I think I counted about six of them. Speaking of race cars, the footage shows IMSA, Can-Am, and Indy vehicles rolling to the event. There's even a Scarab and a few 1920s Alfa Romeos.Other notable cars featured at the event included a road-legal Mercedes-Benz CLK-GTR, a McLaren F1, a Bentley Blower, and a BMW M1. Oh, and someone brought a real-life replica of the Monopoly car. Talk about variety, huh?In all, I'm pretty sure this eight-minute video shows over $1 billion worth of classic cars.As usual, the Amelia Island committee handed out a few awards. The "Best in Show" title was shared between two cars, a 1926 Hispano-Suiza H6B and a 1974 Shadow DN4 Can-Am race car. More than 50 trophies were given during the event, and that's way too many to mention here, but the "Best Sound on the Field" prize went to a 1995 Ferrari F50 Best in class supercar awards went to classics like the Ferrari 288 GTO, Porsche 959S, and the Lamborghini Countach.