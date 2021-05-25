Here's $1 Billion Worth of Cars Rolling at Amelia Concours d'Elegance

One of the greatest classic car shows out there, the Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance took place later than initially planned this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. But even though it was postponed from March to May, the 2021 edition did not disappoint, bringing together some of the coolest and most expensive classics out there.
Whether you're a fan of muscle cars, race cars, Ferraris, or all sorts of odd-looking vehicles, this year's Amelia Concours was the place to be. This eight-minute video shows the huge variety of cars that rolled into Amelia Island, and it's also a wonderful display of muscle and exhaust notes. A feast for both the eyes and ears.
The first thing that struck me is the large amount of classic Ferraris present at the event. I spotted no fewer than four 275 GTB models and at least a couple of Le Mans-spec 250 GTOs. There were even more road-legal 250-series cars, plus newer models like the 288 GTO, F40, and even one of those rare, white-painted Testarossas.
The event was also packed with muscle cars from the golden era, including a big batch of Dodge Chargers. Among them, there was a Daytona version and even a pink-painted example.
Porsche was well represented, too, mostly by a big pack of 935 race cars. I think I counted about six of them. Speaking of race cars, the footage shows IMSA, Can-Am, and Indy vehicles rolling to the event. There's even a Scarab and a few 1920s Alfa Romeos.
Other notable cars featured at the event included a road-legal Mercedes-Benz CLK-GTR, a McLaren F1, a Bentley Blower, and a BMW M1. Oh, and someone brought a real-life replica of the Monopoly car. Talk about variety, huh?
In all, I'm pretty sure this eight-minute video shows over $1 billion worth of classic cars.
As usual, the Amelia Island committee handed out a few awards. The "Best in Show" title was shared between two cars, a 1926 Hispano-Suiza H6B and a 1974 Shadow DN4 Can-Am race car. More than 50 trophies were given during the event, and that's way too many to mention here, but the "Best Sound on the Field" prize went to a 1995 Ferrari F50.
Best in class supercar awards went to classics like the Ferrari 288 GTO, Porsche 959S, and the Lamborghini Countach.
