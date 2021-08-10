Supercharged C7 Corvette Z06 Shows Hennessey They Probably Need a Longer Track

We have seen a lot of shenanigans take place at the Pennzoil Proving Grounds at Lonestar Motorsports Park where Hennessey Performance operates its test track facilities. But it’s probably the first time we can humorously conclude that it needs an extension...
After all, the driver of this crimson C7 Chevy Corvette Z06 that’s been embedded with the supercharged wonders of the HPE850 upgrade pack seems intent on something. Perhaps nailing a higher speed than what’s shown in the cockpit/speedometer POV chapter of the video embedded below?
After hitting 137 mph (over 220 kph) he needs to let go of the throttle... much to the disappointment of everyone watching the red Convertible dart like a front-engine monster across the strip. And roar like it is Kraken time... But anyone who glimpsed the joyous engine sounds made by vehicles after going for a Texas-based upgrade treatment knows very well that is the natural order of things.
Hennessey probably just wanted to remind us that although it is summer, they are hard at work modifying a wide array of wonderful vehicles. After all, you could get about any high-performance model that’s popular right now. Save perhaps for the C8 Corvette, which by the looks of it needs more development time before fulfilling the promises (which include a twin-turbo system and more).
On the other hand, as it is obvious from the Z06 running amuck on the test track for the pride and joy of our eyes and ears, they will gladly upgrade the previous generation to supercharged levels that seem beyond compromise. Bear in mind this is the “entry” HPE850 upgrade seen here, not the mighty HPE1000.
It still comes with 850 horsepower and 715 lb-ft (969 Nm) of twist, which is enough to sound like a riot on the way to nailing a zero to 60 mph acceleration time of just 2.6 seconds and a quarter-mile performance of 10.3 seconds at 136 mph (219 kph). By the way, it's better to hurry, because the example seen here is already number 86 out of a limited production of just 100 units...
