Hellephant-Swapped 2021 Ram TRX Goes for Its First Launches, Hot and Humid Roars

More on this:

1 Camaro ZL1 Exorcist Gets 30th Anniversary Edition, Demonic Power Still on Tap

2 2021 Ford Bronco Hennessey VelociRaptor 400 Rolls Out With $80,000 Price Tag

3 Hennessey Teases Supercharged Wonders for 2021 Ford F-150 With 563-RWHP Dyno Run

4 Big Herd of Ram TRX Trucks Gets Unleashed on Hennessey's Track For Mammoth Fun

5 Hellephant Ram TRX Heads to the Hennessey Lab for Testing, Will Become a 6x6