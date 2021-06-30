Russian Rocket Progress Blasts Off to the Space Station, Watch It Take Off

3 Big Herd of Ram TRX Trucks Gets Unleashed on Hennessey's Track For Mammoth Fun

More on this:

Hennessey Teases Supercharged Wonders for 2021 Ford F-150 With 563-RWHP Dyno Run

The Sealy, Texas-based tuning powerhouse has been all about a particular pickup truck as of late. But the fact that its Mammoth 1000 take on the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX has just started its limited-series production doesn’t mean the company has neglected the competition. 11 photos



Still, that doesn’t mean F-150 fans shouldn’t get more out of their pickup truck if they want. And Hennessey Performance Engineering is always eager to oblige, judging by the sheer number of versions it has developed for the previous iterations. Moreover, just to make sure future clients are a bit more patient with the development team, the company has even shared progress on the R&D it has done so far on the 2021 F-150.



According to Hennessey, the superchargers for their tweaked version have “at long last” arrived in Texas. And the team wasted no time kicking off work on the HPE performance upgrade packages for the all-new fourteenth generation. For now, it doesn’t say which



No matter the answer, the mystery will probably get resolved pretty soon. Until then, the aftermarket expert has prepared a white 2021 F-150 XLT as the R&D benchmark against the baseline stock figures. After some Hennessey magic, it already comes with 563 rear-wheel horsepower (215 hp more than stock) and a 508 rear-wheel lb-ft (689 Nm) torque (138 lb-ft/187 Nm over stock). Impressive, right?



Granted, when finally coming out with an official announcement about the supercharged version of the all-new 2021 Ford F-150, Hennessey won’t be able to brag about delivering yet another “world’s fastest and most powerful pickup truck.” After all, we already know that even FoMoCo itself hasn’t dared rival the mighty TRX with its 2021 Raptor.Still, that doesn’t mean F-150 fans shouldn’t get more out of their pickup truck if they want. And Hennessey Performance Engineering is always eager to oblige, judging by the sheer number of versions it has developed for the previous iterations. Moreover, just to make sure future clients are a bit more patient with the development team, the company has even shared progress on the R&D it has done so far on the 2021 F-150.According to Hennessey, the superchargers for their tweaked version have “at long last” arrived in Texas. And the team wasted no time kicking off work on the HPE performance upgrade packages for the all-new fourteenth generation. For now, it doesn’t say which specific version is being massaged for more horsepower and torque, meaning it’s anyone’s guess if we’re dealing with reworked variants of the HPE650 and HPE750 Supercharged kits or the brand-spanking-new Venom 800 No matter the answer, the mystery will probably get resolved pretty soon. Until then, the aftermarket expert has prepared a white 2021 F-150 XLT as the R&D benchmark against the baseline stock figures. After some Hennessey magic, it already comes with 563 rear-wheel horsepower (215 hp more than stock) and a 508 rear-wheel lb-ft (689 Nm) torque (138 lb-ft/187 Nm over stock). Impressive, right?