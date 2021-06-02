2021 Ford F-150 Raptor Output Figures Are Unchanged From 2020 F-150 Raptor

At the beginning of February, the Blue Oval took the veils off the redesigned F-150 Raptor. Although the Ford Motor Company published a plethora of preliminary specifications, including those concerning the off-road stuff, FoMoCo kept two numbers secret: horsepower and torque.
The big shots in Dearborn still keep those figures under wraps at the moment of reporting, but we already know that the F-150 Raptor produces 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet (691 Nm) of torque from a force-fed V6. Right down to the engine speeds needed for peak horsepower and torque, the newcomer is exactly the same as the old-gen truck.
Ford has invertedly confirmed these figures in the RV and Trailer Towing Guide, which also lists the off-roader with 8,200 pounds (3,719 kilograms) of towing capacity. The payload is listed at 1,400 pounds (635 kilograms), figures that perfectly match those announced four months ago.
The question is, why? Why didn’t Ford upgrade the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 after proving this lump to 660 horsepower and 550 pound-feet (746 Nm) in the GT supercar? Whatever the answer may be, there’s no denying the peeps at Ram are laughing their socks off because the TRX is far more exciting.
As opposed to the Dearborn-based challenger, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles gifted their light-duty overlander with a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 from the HEMI Hellcat family. The TRX develops a whopping 702 horsepower and 650 pound-feet (881 Nm) of torque, eclipsing the track-bred GT Mk II that costs $1.2 million before options. There is, however, another surprise lurking in the background, and that surprise is the 2022 Raptor R.
Briefly teased in February during the reveal, the Raptor R will switch to a proper V8. Instead of the Coyote of the Mustang GT and Godzilla of the Super Duty, this fellow is expected with the Predator of the Shelby GT500. In other words, the Raptor R could get 760 hp and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm) tops.
