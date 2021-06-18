Big Herd of Ram TRX Trucks Gets Unleashed on Hennessey's Track For Mammoth Fun

Hennessey Performance Engineering has been keenly interested in the 2021 Ram TRX since the very beginning, knowing that for some even a 702-horsepower supercharged 6.2-liter V8 truck won’t be enough. So, they came up with not one, but no less than four aftermarket specifications.
Many would argue that if you’re contemplating the idea of further enhancing something that already has more power than any other OEM production truck on the market right now, one might as well go all out and stand out in a crowd with something like Hennessey’s Mammoth SUV or the crazy Mammoth 6x6. But, let’s be frank, and admit that for the Sealy, Texas-based tuning company, the bread and butter will be made out of the Mammoth 900 and 1000 upgrades.
As such, it’s no wonder that even John Hennessey himself got involved with the promotional duties. But now the aftermarket specialist has decided to one-up itself and took over their proving grounds with a huge pack of Ram TRX trucks. And they all came out to play like a big herd of contemporary Mammoths in a stunning display of roaring supercharged power.
Yes, it’s a marketing ploy through and through. But one has to admire Hennessey’s tenacity to gather so many Ram TRXs in one place for such a stunt, if only for a second. After all, even the video embedded below doesn’t last more than two minutes. Still, it’s enough to hear most of them roar through their automotive counterparts to the mammoth’s trunk.
And, as far as we can tell, they’re singing an interesting tune to the sound of either 912 hp and 873 lb-ft (1,184 Nm) or 1,012 hp and 969 lb-ft (1,355 Nm) of twisting torque. Naturally, these 21st-century behemoths are way quicker (and less furry) than their ancient counterparts, as the 4x4 pickup trucks can hit about any terrain way faster and (probably) with a little more comfort.
