ProCharger Releases Supercharger Kit for Coyote-Swapped Ford F-150 and Lightning

It turns out OBD F-150 owners have been asking ProCharger for a way to boost their Coyote V8 swaps for a couple of years now. It took a while, but the answer finally came in the form of a supercharger kit that can increase output beyond 1,000 horsepower. And that's not just fancy PR talk; ProCharger has its own truck to prove it.The company used a first-generation F-150 Lightning owned by one of its engineers as a prototype. And the result is a truck that pumps out a whopping 1,100 horsepower at the rear wheels. You can check it out in the video at the bottom of this article.ProCharger's new kit is based on its 2015+ Mustang upgrade and brings similar performance increases. It includes a P-1SC-1 self-contained supercharger, a front-mounted air-to-air intercooler, an eight-rib supercharger drive system, and CNC billet aluminum brackets and tensioner system. The good news is that it fits under the stock hood, so you don't need to add a bulge or source a lifted unit. You're also getting a proper sleeper look if you're into that kind of thing.If you want to take things further, ProCharger offers an optional 10-rib drive system for high-horsepower applications and a helical gear set for quieter operation. The kit, which is compatible with both stock balancers and aftermarket units, is available in polished, black, and satin finishes.The supercharger kit will fit any Ford F-150 built from 1988 to 1996, model years that cover eighth- and ninth-generation trucks. It's also suitable for the first-generation SVT Lightning, offered from 1993 to 1995 with a 240-horsepower Windsor V8. With the modern version confirmed as an all-electric truck, it's a good way to get ridiculous power into a Lightning while still using an internal combustion engine.Pricing for this kit starts from $6,299.