5 DeMuro Lists All the Reasons to Hate the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe

1 Brabus Mercedes-AMG G 63 Costs as Much as 9 Dodge Durango Hellcats

More on this:

Brabus Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe Diesel for Sale, Costs New Audi RS Q8 Money

For the equivalent of over $160,000, we know what we’d get, and it probably has two doors, rear-wheel drive and a lot of oomph. However, that’s pretty much the asking price of this diesel-powered Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe 17 photos



So, why does it cost that much? Because it sports a few



By applying their Brabus Eco PowerXtra D40 upgrade, the tuner has boosted the diesel-powered GLE Coupe’s output and torque to 370 PS (365 HP / 272 kW ) and 760 Nm (561 lb-ft). That’s 40 PS (39 HP / 29 kW) and 60 Nm (44 lb-ft) more than what you’d normally get in the stock GLE 400 d 4Matic, which uses a nine-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.



The official 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) acceleration is rated at 5.7 seconds by Mercedes-Benz, 0.2 seconds slower than the tuned Brabus example, and flat-out, the BMW X6 and Audi Q8 rival, with an oil-burning unit under the hood, will do 240 kph (149 mph), 10 kph (6 mph) less.



Before arriving at Brabus for a quick makeover, the AMG Line exterior pack, MultiBeam LED lights, black leather upholstery, black headliner, panoramic roof, head-up display, and many more.



So, does this Benz seem like a good deal, or would you get something else for that kind of money? Brabus has it listed for grabs on its official website here , with an asking price of €135,495 in Germany, including tax, or over €51,000 (~$61,000) more than the recommended retail price of the GLE 400 d 4Matic in its homeland. By comparison, a brand new Audi RS Q8 is listed from €129,500 ($154,556) locally.So, why does it cost that much? Because it sports a few upgrades from Brabus , such as the front bumper add-on with DRLs, new grille, Brabus emblems all around, and “special painting”. It sits on 10x23-inch front and 10x23-inch forged wheels, with a Y-spoke design and anthracite finish, wrapped in 295/35 and 335/30 tires respectively.By applying their Brabus Eco PowerXtra D40 upgrade, the tuner has boosted the diesel-powered GLE Coupe’s output and torque to 370 PS (365/ 272) and 760 Nm (561 lb-ft). That’s 40 PS (39 HP / 29 kW) and 60 Nm (44 lb-ft) more than what you’d normally get in the stock GLE 400 d 4Matic, which uses a nine-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.The official 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) acceleration is rated at 5.7 seconds by Mercedes-Benz, 0.2 seconds slower than the tuned Brabus example, and flat-out, the BMW X6 and Audi Q8 rival, with an oil-burning unit under the hood, will do 240 kph (149 mph), 10 kph (6 mph) less.Before arriving at Brabus for a quick makeover, the GLE Coupe left the factory with a Selenite Grey Metallic paint,Line exterior pack, MultiBeam LED lights, black leather upholstery, black headliner, panoramic roof, head-up display, and many more.So, does this Benz seem like a good deal, or would you get something else for that kind of money?