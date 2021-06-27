1981 Pontiac Trans Am Gains Big-Power Chevy V8, Ditches Malaise-Era Lethargy

More on this:

1 1967 Chevrolet Camaro Gets New and Loud 427 V8, Goes Cruising Without the Hood

2 Twin-Turbo Ford Godzilla V8 Engine Reportedly Under Development

3 Supercharged Ford Godzilla 7.3-Liter Crate Engine Cranks Out 1,015 HP

4 1967 Ford Mustang GTA Tribute Hides a Lot of Surprises Under the Glossy Sheen

5 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Looks All-Original, Hides Big Surprise Under the Hood