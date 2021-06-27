1981 Pontiac Trans Am Gains Big-Power Chevy V8, Ditches Malaise-Era Lethargy

Not only the longest-running version of the nameplate, the second-generation Pontiac Firebird Trans Am saw the F-body coupe make a radical transition. Launched as a full-blown muscle car in 1970, it became a mild Malaise-era coupe toward the 1980s.
Originally fitted with a range-topping V8 good for 370 horsepower, the Trans Am was barely making 200 horses in 1975. In 1981, its final year on the market, the V8-powered Firebird delivered between 140 to 200 horsepower.
Sure, the Trans Am was still selling like hotcakes thanks to its spectacular appearance in "Smokey and the Bandit," but its performance was lacking. If you like the way late third-gen Trans Ams look and you need more oomph, it's a problem you can fix thanks to the wonderful world of crate engines.
An owner took this route and dropped a Chevy mill into a 1981 Trans Am, turning the Malaise-era coupe into a proper muscle car. Fitted with a 5.7-liter crate engine with a four-barrel carburetor and aluminum heads and intakes, this Trans Am packs 400 horsepower.
Yes, it's not one of those extreme restomod builds with a blown V8 good for 1,000 horsepower. It still looks stock inside and out, so it's just a way to return the third-gen Trans Am to its early glory days. What's more, it features a four-speed manual transmission for row-your-own fun.
The beefed-up muscle made an appearance on Tedward's YouTube channel, mostly known for his POV drives various modern and classic machines. He barely touches old muscle cars, so it's a bit surprising to see him in such a vehicle.
He rants a bit about this Trans Am not having the iconic T-top roof and Firebird decal on the hood but forgets all about that as soon as he digs into the gas pedal. It's hard to believe that an early 1980s Trans Am can be this fast and engaging, but it's solid proof that a crate engine can transform a dull car into an exhilarating driver's car. One that sounds incredible too.
And while I'm also a big fan of the Trans Am's T-top roof and Firebird hood decal, this Pontiac is just downright perfect without them. Because it's an unassuming malaise-era sleeper that could smoke most muscle cars from the golden era at the drag strip. Hit play to check it out in the video below.
Sure, the Trans Am was still selling like hotcakes thanks to its spectacular appearance in "Smokey and the Bandit," but its performance was lacking. If you like the way late third-gen Trans Ams look and you need more oomph, it's a problem you can fix thanks to the wonderful world of crate engines.
An owner took this route and dropped a Chevy mill into a 1981 Trans Am, turning the Malaise-era coupe into a proper muscle car. Fitted with a 5.7-liter crate engine with a four-barrel carburetor and aluminum heads and intakes, this Trans Am packs 400 horsepower.
Yes, it's not one of those extreme restomod builds with a blown V8 good for 1,000 horsepower. It still looks stock inside and out, so it's just a way to return the third-gen Trans Am to its early glory days. What's more, it features a four-speed manual transmission for row-your-own fun.
The beefed-up muscle made an appearance on Tedward's YouTube channel, mostly known for his POV drives various modern and classic machines. He barely touches old muscle cars, so it's a bit surprising to see him in such a vehicle.
He rants a bit about this Trans Am not having the iconic T-top roof and Firebird decal on the hood but forgets all about that as soon as he digs into the gas pedal. It's hard to believe that an early 1980s Trans Am can be this fast and engaging, but it's solid proof that a crate engine can transform a dull car into an exhilarating driver's car. One that sounds incredible too.
And while I'm also a big fan of the Trans Am's T-top roof and Firebird hood decal, this Pontiac is just downright perfect without them. Because it's an unassuming malaise-era sleeper that could smoke most muscle cars from the golden era at the drag strip. Hit play to check it out in the video below.