1970 Plymouth Superbird Gets First Wash in Years as It Gets Ready for New Owner

Washing and detailing videos are like ASMR content for car people. So a 1970 Plymouth Superbird being brought back to museum standards is like watching a supermodel getting her back adjusted. 10 photos



It was from a gentleman named Andy Hil, who's the CEO of North American Motor Car. Looking on their website, it says they have the only official AMMO NYC detailing center, so you could see this as a marketing thing. But when's the last time you saw a



As far as the condition is concerned, it's not rat-infested or covered in dirt. But it has been sitting under a cover collecting dust for the past three years. There are swirls, water spots, and brown tar stains that need to be cleaned and restored before it goes on sale and finds a new owner.



The winged muscle car belonged to NASCAR Hall of Famer Ray Evernham who has signed it. It's an automatic with a white interior and under the hood is the 440 Commando engine. They only made about 400 automatics according to the owner, and not all survived.



The detailing process goes through the usual stages of foaming, brushing, and so on. After a quick buffing, the famous pain finish and logos just pop out.



Can you imagine buying one of these brand-new 50 years ago and washing it on a weekend? They only made 1,920 units, and although they're hugely valuable now, they didn't actually sell that well back in the day. You gotta realize, we've had several decades to see them as collectibles, but compared to a normal muscle car, they must have looked pointless and overpriced.



After the detailing part is over, this turns into a completely different kind of video. Hill asked Larry if he could drive the car to their other warehouse. Nobody could ever say no to that, especially after spending so many hours admiring the lines.



"Ferraris and Lambos are super cool, no doubt about it, but this thing is next level awesome just freaking awesome behind the wheel. The horn, I mean, come on," Larry explains.



