Supercharged Ford Godzilla 7.3-Liter Crate Engine Cranks Out 1,015 HP

Priced at $7,000 excluding the FEAD kit and control pack, the 7.3-liter Godzilla is a sweetheart of the go-faster community for many reasons. Not only does it feature period-correct pushrods for simplicity, but the big-block V8 is tough thanks to a cast-iron block and forged crankshaft.
Found in the F-250 Super Duty, the mill further boasts variable camshaft timing, cast-aluminum pistons, aluminum cylinder heads, port injection, and a compression ratio of 10.5:1 for the sake of efficiency and power. How much power, you ask? Make that 430 ponies and 475 pound-feet (644 Nm) of torque with the stock exhaust manifolds and 80-millimeter throttle body.
Harrop Engineering of Australia owns a Godzilla with stock internals, but their engine is a little bit more special. The pièce de resistance comes in the form of a TVS 2650 that features a four-lobe rotor design, pressure relief ports in the bearing plate for reduced input power, and a 170-degree twist.
The supercharger is complemented by a humongous intercooler for improved thermal efficiency and heat rejection, a 6PK drive belt, 85 percent ethanol and 15 percent gasoline, and the 87-millimeter throttle body from a Shelby GT350. In this configuration, the big-block lump develops 944 horsepower and 972 pound-feet (1,318 Nm) at 18 pounds per square inch.
Harrop Engineering switches to a 102-millimeter throttle body for the second run on the dyno, which results in 980 horsepower and 980 pound-feet (1,329 Nm) of torque at 19 psi. For the final run, the boost has been upped to 20 psi for a colossal 1,015 horsepower and 988 pound-feet (1,339 Nm).
It isn’t the first time we’ve seen the gentle giant pushed to four-digit numbers, though. Willis Performance Enterprises reached a mind-bending 1,450 horsepower and 1,030 pound-feet (1,396 Nm) with a Whipple supercharger using the standard block, crankshaft, and ignition coils. If you prefer boosty snails, you can experience 1,134 horsepower and 1,037 pound-feet (1,406 Nm) with a pair of 7875 VS Racing turbochargers at 15 psi of boost, eight 1,000-cc injectors, and an OBR Control Systems controller.
What’s going to happen with the Harrop Engineering Godzilla, you ask? Well, the plan is to run the quarter-mile in around 8.9 seconds at approximately 150 miles per hour (241 kilometers per hour) in a Ford Falcon drag car.
